When people talk about what makes sports franchises successful, the notion of a “winning culture” almost always comes up. And while almost everyone has an opinion of what makes up such a culture, factors like a willingness to invest in the future, an eye for talent and a top-to-bottom commitment to certain “winning” values are often the go-to explanations. It’s safe to say that prudent cybersecurity rarely makes the list. At least for the time being, that is.

But if one looks at the overall direction of professional sports today—with more immersive, digitally augmented and shared social media experiences becoming the norm—the importance of cybersecurity is likely to only increase over time. To understand why, you need to look at the one value that seems to cut across all sports franchises: the belief that fans and the fan experience are at the center of everything they do.

While digital interaction during events can supercharge fan engagement for a team, a cybersecurity breach of any kind can set back the trust of fans, and the hard-won reputation of a sports franchise, with head-spinning speed. So, it stands to reason that sports teams and venues, in their mission of delivering a compelling, fan-centric experience, should view cyberthreat prevention as a top-tier priority.



The fact is, however, the vast majority of organizations—despite a growing litany of cautionary examples across the sporting world—continue to treat cybersecurity as an afterthought, an issue that seldom gets the attention of the executive suite. As the case of Canada’s Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) shows, finding the right security delivery model can go a long way toward closing this gap.



It all started with a question. Having joined MLSE as Director of IT just days earlier—with responsibility for infrastructure and operations—Anil Pillai was matter of fact when enquired of his then-boss about the company’s cybersecurity team. “The response was pretty much: ‘you’re it,’” he relates. “It was a bit surprising to hear, but for a long time we did what was necessary, and we made it work with a lot of grit and effort.”

