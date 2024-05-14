In 2017, ANZ approached IBM® Research with a number of business processes it wanted to digitize, one of which was the process around bank guarantees.

Together, the bank and the research team identified blockchain as a key component in a potential solution that could transform the guarantee lifecycle — including issuance, amendments, cancellations and any claims — for all organizations involved.

“We decided that we’d do a proof-of-concept (POC) project to prove that we could digitize the bank guarantee process. Blockchain was something that I’d been passionate about,” says Dobson, “and we were looking for a genuine and unique cross-industry use case. This was it.

“Teaming with IBM was a very easy decision. We had an enterprise use case, and we needed a bank-grade solution — the kind we believed IBM would deliver.”

ANZ invited another bank, Westpac, to join the POC. Scentre Group Limited, a shopping center company and a customer of both banks, also agreed to participate. Powered by the IBM Blockchain Platform on IBM Cloud®, the successful POC applied blockchain’s security-rich, transparent and immutable distributed ledger technology (DLT) to standardize and manage bank guarantees.

“One of the great strengths of blockchain in an enterprise setting is around reconciliation of information between multiple parties. It’s not that we don’t trust these parties — we just want to be sure that our systems can communicate perfectly with each other,” says Dobson.

Read the whitepaper with the results of the POC.

In 2019, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) joined ANZ, Westpac, Scentre Group and a blockchain team from IBM Global Business Services® along with the IBM Research team to form the consortium known as Lygon 1B Pty Ltd.. Together, the companies set out to design and develop a production-grade prototype using live data to create legally binding guarantees for retail property leasing.

Fast forward to June 2020, and executives from the Lygon consortium decided that the solution had commercial merit and engaged with IBM Global Technology Services® to provision and manage a production platform. Lygon is also counting on IBM Security™ Services to help ensure that the platform — which will be delivered as a service — will be designed for high availability and security.

“The commercialization of the Lygon platform represents a significant milestone for blockchain technology in Australia and globally. We’ve gone from a proof of concept to a newly incorporated company and commercially available platform in two years — at a time when the demand for digital has never been stronger,” says Dobson.