Customization is a beautiful thing. To be able to order exactly what you want—what you need—and have it readily available is one of the hallmarks of modern society. From pizzas to cloud solutions to lighting arrays, businesses are providing consumers with more comprehensive and nuanced choices to find the offering or service that is unique to their expectations.

And as more choices are added, the possible combinations grow exponentially, nearing the infinite. Unfortunately, infinity can be a hard thing to deliver, which is roughly the challenge that lighting system manufacturer Lumileds regularly faces.

“The complexity of our supply chains comes from our highly configurable products,” explains Kalyana Namburi, Senior Manager of Supply Team Excellence at Lumileds Singapore. “We receive orders from customers that might have combinations of 4,000-plus product performance characteristics—luminous flux or color combinations. As an example, that could correspond to any number of our 5,000-plus assembly part numbers. And we have to look for these parts across over 40,000 different bins in multiple global factories and warehouses—Penang, China, Singapore, San Jose.”

Adding a further complication, the materials for these orders need to be located and processed quickly, as Lumileds maintains a commitment to confirm and schedule product runs within 48 hours of ordering. And for years, the business has relied on IBM ILOG® CPLEX® Optimization Studio software to help coordinate and manage this daunting task.

However, more recently, Lumileds wished to become more strategic in its overall planning efforts. Namburi clarifies: “Each of our sites had their own unique way of running manufacturing, and we were dealing with subcontractors, so we had challenges in getting the global picture. If we were looking at growth, it was hard to tell if we needed more machine capacities or more manpower. We could operate efficiently today, but it was hard to identify what we should plan for next week or next month or next year.”