Trando immediately began looking for a platform that would support a shift away from in-person training into a virtual, cloud-based training model. “At this stage, we crossed paths with IBM Polska, which presented us with a very innovative service implemented in its cloud, called Skytap, which met most of our expectations from the very beginning,” says Trando.

The Skytap on IBM Cloud® service supports traditional Linux® applications, allowing users to integrate their solutions with cloud-native services without rewriting or refactoring. For Linux Polska, it represented the easiest and most cost-effective way to create, maintain and use a virtual training environment.

The solution automates the process of installing and reinstalling training rooms, and it gives students access to powerful virtual machines in the cloud through a web browser. The nested virtualization function gives trainers access to their students’ computers in real time, helping ensure that Linux Polska’s classes continue to be just as effective as they were before the pandemic. Furthermore, with the Skytap on IBM Cloud service, costs are relatively low during training sessions, and they are kept to a minimum between training sessions.

“The Skytap service turned out to be a perfect solution for us, as it made it possible to install virtual training rooms and make them available to our students for training,” says Trando. “Trainings in this new format turned out to be participant-friendly and relatively easy to install and conduct for our trainers.”