A number of factors are behind the city of Leeds’ drive to improve digital accessibility for residents. One is its own ambitious “100% Digital Leeds” goal in support of a “digital by default” strategy to deliver services. Another is the rollout of Universal Credit, a digital-only program that consolidates claims services for a number of different national social benefits.

Moreover, in living up to its motto “A compassionate city with a strong economy,” the city council is committed to reaching people who are disadvantaged in some way and, as a result, digitally excluded. While there are a number of agencies addressing digital inclusion in various ways, the council decided to consolidate its efforts through the Leeds Library Service to in turn provide resources, direction and support to the organizations that deliver services to target populations.

“We want to address those drivers, but as well we want people simply to have better outcomes in their own lives,” says Jason Tutin, Digital and Learning Development Manager for Leeds Library Service. “That could be reducing social isolation by using Facebook to keep up with friends and family and feel more a part of the community. Or it could be enabling people to look for a job online. This will allow us to engage more effectively with people than by saying ‘You can do council things online’.”

The Library Service devised an innovative tablet lending scheme to reach digitally excluded populations by taking internet access out into the community. However, from an early pilot that lent tablets to members of the Library at Home program, the service learned it could not scale an effort based on using iPads out of the box, with no additional management.

“Every time a customer would give back a tablet, we would do a factory reset to erase any personal data. But that also erased anything useful that we had preloaded onto the iPad, such as the link to our online catalog to help the customers borrow books,” says Jason Tutin. That meant staff would have to manually reload content onto each tablet before it could go out again—a process that was barely manageable with 20 tablets.