IBM Software Support and Site Reliability Engineering

From resolving routine cases to identifying root causes, automating tasks and predicting escalations, IBM Software Support was able to harness the power of gen AI to develop a number of innovative support use cases. Top 3 use cases in term of results:

Ask SW Support is a RAG solution (Retrieval Augmented Generation) that leverages the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) and watsonx.ai. This cutting-edge tool automates low-complexity support cases, freeing up valuable time for SW support engineers to tackle intricate, high-priority issues. In the 4 months since this solution has been used by IBM Support engineers, we have seen an average of 10 minutes of time saved per case. With an estimated 370,000 low-complexity cases handled annually, and estimating AI-powered answers for 100,000 of them, this could potentially save the team over 80,000 minutes each month, resulting in a significant annual time savings of approximately 17,000 hours (or 1,400 hours per month).1

Ask SW Support isn't the only tool in the arsenal. Analyze SW Support brings the power of anomaly detection to the diagnostic process. It utilizes a hybrid classification and LLM system to help engineers identify and create "anomalous windows" for faster troubleshooting. This solution is currently enabled for 76 of the company's most active products, which account for an estimated 240,000 cases involving log files annually. By utilizing Analyze SW Support for the past 9 months and across 76 products initially, IBM Support engineers experienced an average time saving of 31 minutes per case (an 11% reduction in time spent). This could translate to a projected annual savings of 124,000 hours (or 10,000 hours per month) and over 600,000 minutes saved each month.2

Finally, Automate SW Support, built on watsonx Orchestrate™ and watsonx.ai, can help streamline repetitive tasks such as case follow-ups, updates, closures and cross-team collaboration. When initially launched across 14 use cases to 100 engineers, these automations delivered an average daily savings of 40 minutes per engineer. Now deployed to 2,800 support engineers worldwide, we project a potential monthly savings of 56,000 hours based on those initial results.

In essence, Ask SW Support, Analyze SW Support, and Automate SW Support work together to empower engineers, significantly improve efficiency, and ultimately, enhance customer satisfaction.