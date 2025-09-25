Imagine a vast ocean of data, brimming with potential insights, yet not fully utilized due to its disordered state. The IBM Chief Information Officer (CIO) organization faced a similar challenge. The CIO organization stored massive amounts of operational IT data related to applications, devices, networking, infrastructure and enterprise tools. This data was scattered across disparate data sources, including seven different data lakes built on various technologies.

This fragmentation led to several issues. First, the CIO team couldn’t access large amounts of data, hindering their ability to gain valuable insights and make strategic decisions. Second, governance, access controls and processes were inconsistent across repositories, compromising data security. Finally, rampant data and extract, transform, load (ETL) duplication not only undermined data quality, but also increased operational costs, drained resources and stifled innovation.

The team recognized the urgent need for a radical shift in their data management strategy. They envisioned a centralized, unified data platform designed to dismantle existing data silos, establish robust governance and empower users with self-service capabilities. This platform would democratize data, making it more accessible and easier to combine for analysis, ultimately boosting cost savings, efficiency and competitiveness.