To support a DevOps strategy at Garanti BBVA Technology, the company chose to deploy the IBM® Developer for z/OS® Enterprise Edition solution, an advanced, comprehensive toolset for developing and maintaining IBM z/OS applications.

“We engaged IBM to help spur our DevOps plans into action,” recalls Arslan. “In just three days they compiled a detailed report explaining their recommended next steps. It was just the catalyst we needed.”

Next, an engineer from the IBM DevOps Acceleration Program visited Garanti BBVA Technology onsite for two weeks. In that time, the IBM and Garanti BBVA Technology team undertook two proof of concept workshops to explore the functionality offered by IBM Developer for z/OS.

“Working with IBM, we understood how IBM Developer for z/OS could help us converge the worlds of IBM Z and open source,” says Arslan. “IBM’s support throughout this project has been excellent: the IBM team is always available and responsive.”

Garanti BBVA Technology’s developers adopted the new IBM technology with ease. Today, the team no longer has to switch between toolsets when working on different applications. And with the help of an in-house coded migration pipeline, they were able to speed up migration from their host-based library manager to a modern source code management (SCM) tool.

“IBM Developer for z/OS Enterprise Edition includes tools for every development language in use at Garanti BBVA Technology, enabling a consistent experience and saving valuable time,” comments Arslan. “We’ve consolidated to a single, modern DevOps pipeline, and the built-in editors helped our developers familiarize themselves with the new toolset very quickly.”