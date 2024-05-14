Security. Governance. Transparency. These are just a small sampling of the issues that organizations will need to confront as they seek to capitalize on the vast opportunities presented by generative AI (gen AI).

In New Zealand, a hotbed for gen AI innovation, Frankly.AI has developed a platform that amalgamates expert insights from various sources, including AI-mediated interviews, detailed panel transcripts and published papers.

Based on its mission of “no voice left behind,” Frankly.AI designed its platform to do more than just gather opinions; it scales the discourse using gen AI, ensuring that a broad spectrum of perspectives are heard—not just those with the most influence. By synthesizing these diverse inputs, Frankly.AI effectively identifies and focuses on the most pertinent and impactful aspects of experts’ views.