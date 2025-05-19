Formez PA was entrusted with developing a practical AI solution to classify professional profiles in the public sector effectively. Formez PA collaborated with IBM® Client Engineering to design an advanced AI-driven solution integrated into the existing RiVa portal. The general objective of RiVa is the design, construction, experimentation and development of a competency-based Human Resource Management (HRM) model for the implementation of strategic planning and management processes, valid for all public administrations and adapted to the specificities of different sectors. The ongoing collaborative project aims to identify a unified and integrated methodology for strategic human resource management based on competency models as well as promote the evolution of the labor market and career development within public administration. AI can help the Department of Public Administration classify professional profiles and standardize professional terminologies, fostering a unified understanding across the department.

The solution leverages the IBM watsonx® portfolio of products to translate user queries into embeddings. Using the Llama large language model (LLM) in IBM® watsonx.ai™, the solution enables the comprehension and interpretation of natural language requests. This is complemented by IBM® watsonx.data™, which leverages Milvus as its vector database to execute semantic searches within vector spaces. This functionality enables the solution to pinpoint professional profiles that share semantic similarities, even when the keywords don't exactly match.

To facilitate seamless integration with the RiVa portal, the IBM–Formez team devised a microservice to expose APIs. This service doubles as an intermediary, invoking watsonx.ai to convert user requests into embeddings and using watsonx.data for conducting semantic searches.

The team further enhanced user-centricity by implementing filters based on contractual areas, professional dimensions and professional families, empowering users to home in on specific search criteria. Today, the system can suggest profile names, organizational purpose and primary activities based on the user's description. In future iterations, this feature is expected to evolve to recommend skills and role profiles, further enhancing the user experience. In the spirit of continuous improvement and user-centric development, the solution also has a built-in feedback mechanism for gathering user inputs to refine the solution’s performance iteratively over time.