Far East Organization is a dynamic and diversified enterprise that develops, owns and manages a diverse portfolio of real estate products in the residential, hospitality, retail, commercial, healthcare and industrial space segments. Since its establishment in 1960, the Organization has been contributing to the transformation of Singapore’s urban landscape, with more than 780 developments including over 55,000 homes in the country.

As the city-state’s largest private property developer, Far East Organization has a growing reputation for introducing cutting-edge concepts for the way people live, work and play. Recognising the positive impact of rapid advancements in digital innovation on people’s lifestyles and staff’s experiences, the organization further elevated its digital transformation journey. It sought to enhance the customer experience, improve operational efficiency and productivity, boost employee engagement and harness the value and potential of its digital assets.

Deploying digital innovation across the organisation at speed and scale requires a scalable, resilient and adaptable set of core technology platforms. The SAP ERP platform, implemented about seven years ago, was considered one of the critical components that warranted immediate attention.