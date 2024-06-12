Far East Organization is a dynamic and diversified enterprise that develops, owns and manages a diverse portfolio of real estate products in the residential, hospitality, retail, commercial, healthcare and industrial space segments. Since its establishment in 1960, the Organization has been contributing to the transformation of Singapore’s urban landscape, with more than 780 developments including over 55,000 homes in the country.
As the city-state’s largest private property developer, Far East Organization has a growing reputation for introducing cutting-edge concepts for the way people live, work and play. Recognising the positive impact of rapid advancements in digital innovation on people’s lifestyles and staff’s experiences, the organization further elevated its digital transformation journey. It sought to enhance the customer experience, improve operational efficiency and productivity, boost employee engagement and harness the value and potential of its digital assets.
Deploying digital innovation across the organisation at speed and scale requires a scalable, resilient and adaptable set of core technology platforms. The SAP ERP platform, implemented about seven years ago, was considered one of the critical components that warranted immediate attention.
IBM Consulting® enabled the early migration of SAP ERP from ECC 6.0 to RISE with SAP S/4HANA to reduce risks associated with a delayed migration. The IBM team collaborated with Far East Organization to upgrade the SAP platform and deploy Fiori mobile applications for more than 2000 employees to enhance the user experience.
The migration has also paved the way for the Organization to take advantage of the latest innovations within the SAP ecosystem, such as the SAP AI assistant Joule and the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), which offers new capabilities around process automation and process mining. Despite encountering multiple technical, resource and timeline challenges, the migration was effectively completed as planned.
“In the IT industry, it is rare to find technology deployments that meet both deadline and budget, particularly for complex undertakings involving mission-critical business processes and sensitive data. However, the unwavering commitment from both IBM and Far East Organization ensured successful implementation despite the challenges. Our core values of BUILD* were instrumental in helping us overcome these obstacles,” says Ng Yee Pern, Chief Technology Officer of Far East Organization.
In partnership with IBM Consulting, Far East Organization thoroughly tested the updated applications before the new SAP S/4HANA system went live in October 2023. The introduction of flexible workflows and Fiori mobile applications has since enhanced the user experience and productivity across all business groups and corporate support functions.
The successful delivery also led to the engagement of IBM Consulting as their application management service (AMS) provider for the next five years, including focusing on driving innovation within the organization.
Established in 1960, Far East Organization (link resides outside of ibm.com) is one of the largest private property developers in Singapore, with more than 2,000 employees and operations across Asia, including Australia, Japan and Malaysia. Its vision to Inspire Better Lives is underpinned by the core values of BUILD, which stands for Business with Grace, Unity, Integrity, Love, Diligence.
