How we move people and freight across this planet has a tremendous impact on global CO2 levels. And over the past few years—particularly since the launch of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals—the European transportation sector has felt increasing pressure to embrace more sustainable policies and operations.
Wanting to do its part, ENCLAVAMIENTOS Y SEÑALIZACIÓN FERROVIARIA ENYSE, S.A.U. (ENYSE), which develops and distributes solutions for the rail industry, began looking at how it could update its own routine operations and design efforts in a way that might lower its carbon footprint. In particular, the business wanted more nuanced, granular control of its production processes—a strategy that would allow it to track and verify sustainability targets along each step.
As it began exploring viable tools, ENYSE also recognized that whatever solution it chose would need to be able to readily ingest and adapt to the complex web of international, local, safety, functional and developmental standards that dominate the rail industry.
After a comprehensive search, ENYSE chose the IBM® Engineering Lifecycle Management solution. The IBM tool offers an end-to-end control platform that facilitates collaboration across teams and projects. And to encourage transparency, ENYSE is also taking advantage of the solution’s traceability views—or digital threads—which let managers and stakeholders monitor and validate both sustainability and design requirements at each stage of the development process.
At the same time, ENYSE also deployed the IBM Engineering Publishing module for further visibility and traceability. The solution allows ENYSE staff to create custom templates that streamline and help automate the generation of requirements definition, validation, architecture and design documents.
ENYSE launched these new tools within an Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) framework, a strategy that simplifies third-party integration and creates a more interconnected and efficient workflow.
With the right tools now in place, ENYSE is in the position to meet its sustainability obligations while driving further improvements. In particular, the client was able to shift much of its testing efforts to a virtual strategy, employing digital twins instead—a move that removed the corresponding time, manufacturing and carbon costs of real-world, onsite tests.
And thanks to the solution’s stage-based visibility and tracking, the organization can better reuse designs and individual components for new projects, accelerating time to market and further reducing waste. In addition, the reporting capabilities of the IBM software provides ENYSE with clear documentation and testing data to help manage its compliance with various standards to auditors and stakeholders.
Finally, the design teams at ENYSE were pleased with the collaborative capabilities offered by the IBM Engineering software. The web-based environment allowed users to seamlessly access designs and documentation from anywhere—providing they have the necessary permissions, of course. And this convenience helped facilitate remote work, collaboration with outside providers and overall communication across teams and locations within ENYSE.
ENYSE (link resides outside of ibm.com) develops and distributes solutions and services targeted at the unique needs of the rail industry. Starting in 1924, the business specializes in the creation of signaling and safety systems, while also offering power and telecommunications management and maintenance services for various types of rail networks—conventional, freight, high-speed and more. ENYSE is headquartered in Madrid, Spain with additional offices in Chile, Algeria and Brazil.
