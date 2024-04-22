How we move people and freight across this planet has a tremendous impact on global CO 2 levels. And over the past few years—particularly since the launch of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals—the European transportation sector has felt increasing pressure to embrace more sustainable policies and operations.

Wanting to do its part, ENCLAVAMIENTOS Y SEÑALIZACIÓN FERROVIARIA ENYSE, S.A.U. (ENYSE), which develops and distributes solutions for the rail industry, began looking at how it could update its own routine operations and design efforts in a way that might lower its carbon footprint. In particular, the business wanted more nuanced, granular control of its production processes—a strategy that would allow it to track and verify sustainability targets along each step.

As it began exploring viable tools, ENYSE also recognized that whatever solution it chose would need to be able to readily ingest and adapt to the complex web of international, local, safety, functional and developmental standards that dominate the rail industry.