Saving lives with AI—can it be that simple? The Swedish company Edsvärd is exploring this in their latest collaboration with the IBM® Client Engineering team through the IBM watsonx™ platform—specifically, the IBM watsonx.ai AI studio and the IBM watsonx.data data store solutions.

The construction industry is associated with most work-related incidents and deaths. Construction processes are complex and often in traffic-intensive areas such as rail and road infrastructure. Numerous working categories operate in a shared space associated with immense risks, such as high voltage installations, fire hazards and traffic, requiring an orchestral coordination to avoid accidents.

Complex areas come with heavy rules and regulations with the intent to create a healthy and safe workplace, but at the cost of being difficult to interpret and apply in everyday operations. Knowing and doing can be separated from each other, especially when the production speed is high. This can lead to cutting corners and work-related accidents.

A tragic accident affecting a local company sparked Edsvärd to explore if AI combined with its coordination SaaS solution could prevent this from ever happening again due to lack of coordination.