Saving lives with AI—can it be that simple? The Swedish company Edsvärd is exploring this in their latest collaboration with the IBM® Client Engineering team through the IBM watsonx™ platform—specifically, the IBM watsonx.ai AI studio and the IBM watsonx.data data store solutions.
The construction industry is associated with most work-related incidents and deaths. Construction processes are complex and often in traffic-intensive areas such as rail and road infrastructure. Numerous working categories operate in a shared space associated with immense risks, such as high voltage installations, fire hazards and traffic, requiring an orchestral coordination to avoid accidents.
Complex areas come with heavy rules and regulations with the intent to create a healthy and safe workplace, but at the cost of being difficult to interpret and apply in everyday operations. Knowing and doing can be separated from each other, especially when the production speed is high. This can lead to cutting corners and work-related accidents.
A tragic accident affecting a local company sparked Edsvärd to explore if AI combined with its coordination SaaS solution could prevent this from ever happening again due to lack of coordination.
Edsvärd’s SaaS service offers benefits such as:
“BanFast is a real-estate company in Stockholm that has applied Edsvärd’s SaaS and AI solution based on Samporten’s capability to coordinate property maintenance and IBM’s watsonx.ai and watsonx.data platform to explore the various business advantages. Using Edsvärd’s AI solution has helped us with improving the way we use technical information in our daily operations and how we can apply a more optimal way for communicating our activities,” says Lars Nylund, CEO at Banfast.
Once the MVP is scaled into production, we anticipate achieving KPIs as realized under present conditions such as:
IBM Business Partner Edsvärd Hållbarhet (link resides outside of ibm.com) is specialized on digital transformation in the property management and real estate industries. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Edsvärd Hållbarhet is a consulting company and innovation hub focused on sustainability and long-term efficiency. The company helps its clients to reach their goals with market-leading IBM sustainability reporting solutions.
BanFast Förvaltning (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an innovative real estate company based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company owns four properties and manages 23 buildings in total including offices, retail units, hotels and conference centers. Prioritizing sustainability, BanFast only serves its local area. Providing personal and reliable services, the company achieves an annual revenue of SEK 100 million (USD 9.17 million).
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2024. IBM Corporation, 75 Binney St, Cambridge, MA 02142.
Produced in the United States of America, March 2024.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, IBM watsonx, watsonx, watsonx.ai, and watsonx.data are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client’s results will depend entirely on the client’s systems and services ordered. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.