Smart contract and digital asset technology promise to revolutionize value transfer across many industries. From banking to government, healthcare to utilities, the hype is turning into real business value, and digital asset transactions are rising fast. Institutional investors, crypto funds, exchanges, token projects, banks, corporations, high net-worth individuals and wealth managers have started using digital assets for lending, depository, escrow and payments services, and crypto-specific applications such as token redemption are emerging.

To unlock the full transformative potential of these new technologies, corporations and individuals need to be able to store and transfer assets securely. Start-up Digital Asset Custody Services (DACS) recognized a gap in the market for a trusted environment for digital asset transactions.

Brad Chun, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer at Shuttle Holdings, picks up the story: “In just a few years, the crypto asset market has grown from nothing to hundreds of millions of dollars of value, and this is just the beginning. The market expanded so quickly that development of the underlying infrastructure has failed to keep up, and we’ve seen the consequences, with billions of dollars of digital assets stolen in 2018 alone.”

Existing solutions tend to force people to choose between either security or convenience. For example, cold storage options generate and store assets in an offline environment. While this approach protects assets from cyber attackers, it slows down transactions. On the other hand, relying on exchanges or third-party wallets to manage digital assets means trusting that they will safeguard them adequately, and that there won’t be any interruptions to their services.

“When I launched a hedge fund to trade digital assets, I quickly discovered that there weren’t any digital asset custody solutions that delivered on both security and accessibility,” recalls Chun. “As these technologies become embedded in our lives and work, it’s critical that we remove barriers to transactions. We began looking for the right partner to help us capitalize on this opportunity.”