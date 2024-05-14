Heyde found those people at IBM.

“We talked to pretty much everybody on the IBM program team and had a lot of confidence they had done this before. The people are a huge part of the selection process and why we chose IBM,” he says.

Dana is consolidating its EDI business network on IBM® Sterling™ Supply Chain Business Network software on IBM Cloud®. The technology processes and automates EDI transactions. By choosing the premium edition, Dana also gained the expertise of a dedicated project executive who serves as a technical subject matter expert for IBM Sterling technology.

“We saw IBM as not only having a great solution,” says Heyde, “but it was also an SaaS-based solution in the cloud, which really fit nicely with our overall IT strategy. Having an SaaS model allows for variable costs as our business fluctuates. Reliability and security are really important to us, too.”

IBM is performing the translation and transmission of all EDI and flat files, and supplier and customer data. To migrate EDI transaction data to and from its plants to the new IBM platform, Dana is using eight instances of IBM Sterling Connect:Direct software.

Currently, Dana transmits roughly 3.1 million kilo-characters per month on the IBM platform. It expects to transmit over 61% more kilo-characters per month within a year. It also processes over 225,000 transactions monthly. Soon it will process over 77% more per month. In 2021, Dana will complete its migration over to the Sterling platform, equating to 3 million transactions and 3,000 relationships.

With the premium edition of Sterling Supply Chain Business Network software, IBM manages the implementation and maintains the system. Premium support also enables IBM to proactively work with Dana’s suppliers, trading partners and customers on transactional issues and reconciliation.

“With system maintenance, servers have to be patched; there are upgrades that occur, there’s monitoring. All that goes away,” says Heyde. “Now we have a single partner and it’s in the cloud. IBM does the monitoring, they do the patching; it’s all part of the SaaS solution. That eliminates a significant amount of effort from an IT perspective, and it reduces risk. So, it fits nicely with our overall IT strategy.”