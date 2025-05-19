For a project of this magnitude, Damen needed an enterprise-grade solution. After reviewing several asset management solutions, the organization landed on the IBM® Maximo® Application Suite.

Thijs van Dorssen explains, “IBM Maximo is a huge name in the industry. It was at the right spot on the Gartner Quadrant and ticked most boxes for us. Importantly, Maximo also had the potential to grow with all the modules and applications it offered.”

Damen soon began working with an existing partner to draw up a plan for the solution’s design and deployment. However, when the partner quoted an implementation fee that was out of the organization’s reach, Damen set out to find an alternative. The search led the organization to LAMA Empowerz, an IBM Business Partner that had extensive experience with IBM Maximo solutions since 2006.

Arnout Jorritsma, Manager of Asset Management Design at Damen Services, recalls, “LAMA Empowerz didn’t just offer an attractive price, they were also willing to take our existing plan and make it work for us through collaboration. We liked that they were big enough to bring great expertise with Maximo, and small enough to be flexible.”

Working with LAMA Empowerz, Damen centralized its configuration data for vessels using Damen Maintenance Management Solution (DMMS) built with the IBM Maximo Application Suite. Next, using the Preventive Maintenance module of IBM Maximo Manage, the team built an application that calculates the potential operational hours of each vessel over a three-year period. The application then suggests parts that are likely to be required in the future. The solution empowers Damen to provide clients with a quote for replacement parts up front when delivering a new vessel.

By centralizing vast volumes of data related to vessels, configuration templates, replacement parts and more on DMMS for the first time, Damen and LAMA Empowerz have developed a suite of applications that enable the company to maximize its maritime assets.

One example is a lifecycle cost calculator Damen can use to calculate the total running costs of a vessel over its lifespan based on key information, such as hours of use, fuel, docking, labor costs and maintenance costs. Damen and LAMA Empowerz also connected DMMS with the organization’s Internet of Things (IoT) platform, Triton, using Maximo APIs. Using API-based integrations, the DMMS platform collects sensor information, compares it with each vessel’s maintenance plan and then automatically triggers maintenance jobs.

It's not just Damen that gets to embrace the power of DMMS firsthand; the company can now offer its clients the option to handle maintenance for individual vessels or even their whole fleet using DMMS extended with IBM Maximo Mobile. DMMS also acts as a data source for the MyDamen portal, where Damen’s clients can access a wealth of information, including service manuals and technical drawings for all equipment on board.

Fokko Verburg, Operations Director at Damen Services, notes, “We’ve always made this information available to customers, but previously it required integrations with dozens of different systems. Now, DMMS powered by IBM Maximo is the main source for all configuration data, which makes it much easier for us to serve it up to customers and help to ensure information accuracy.”