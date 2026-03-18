Warehousing wonders: Dahl's automation leap with IBM

Dahl partnered with IBM to modernize its warehousing and logistics operations, building a highly automated facility designed for scalability and efficiency. IBM® Instana® Observability for monitoring, IBM Turbonomic® for resource optimization, and Red Hat® OpenShift® for container orchestration played key roles. The initiative also included a full digital infrastructure overhaul and a new e-commerce site to ensure seamless customer experiences across all channels.

The transformation unified multiple brands under Dahl and introduced automation testing in the new warehouse. “The facility was purpose-built to achieve 85–90% automation per order line,” says Sundberg. “Initial testing shows promising results—reduced manual processes, increased throughput—and we’re validating performance under real-world conditions.” Turbonomic helped scale pods in OpenShift with precise resource recommendations, assuring consistent performance.

Instana Smart Alerts and AI-based dashboard enabled proactive monitoring of all applications in a single, color-coded view. “We can now visualize everything better,” says Sundberg. Dahl also leverages Instana Smart Alerts feature to monitor the entire application chain, including its API gateway. By analyzing error patterns over a 10-minute interval, Smart Alerts provide early warnings when anomalies occur, helping the team act before issues escalate. Unlike traditional monitoring that focuses on isolated resources and requires complex configurations, Instana automatically correlates data across services to trigger meaningful events. Combined with open-source visualization tools and telemetry, this approach gives Dahl full-stack observability and proactive control over its critical workflows. “Now we see the complete application portfolio, with live data flow. If something turns red or yellow, we can immediately identify and address the potential issue before it affects customer response time.” This strengthened Dahl’s DevOps capabilities, ensuring application performance and code quality before going live.

The launch of Dahl’s new e-commerce site was a pivotal milestone in the company’s transformation. After two failed launch attempts caused by backend integration issues with the ERP system, the team leveraged IBM Instana to gain full-stack observability and identify root causes in real time. “Before Instana, we were crunching logs and hoping to look in the right place,” says Sundberg. With Instana Smart Alerts and live telemetry, the third launch succeeded smoothly, enabling the team to resolve issues as they emerged. The site went live four months ahead of schedule, achieving a 100% ROI on Instana within just a couple of months. Performance also improved dramatically, with response times dropping from up to five seconds to under two milliseconds—boosting customer satisfaction and driving increased purchases.