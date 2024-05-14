Creval Sistemi e Servizi

Creval service desk and back-office personnel have a new colleague—Alfredo. The AI-powered virtual assistant has helped the bank significantly transform its operating model for service support. It has helped Creval achieve significant results by increasing the number of inquiries handled, extending service hours and reducing low-value, repetitive, human-centric activities.

Alfredo has helped reduce the number of calls fielded by back-office personnel by 80 percent. It has also reduced the efforts of service desk personnel by 40 percent—time that these employees can now spend on more complex inquiries. And 92 percent of users offered positive feedback after trying Alfredo, in part because it takes less time and effort to get an answer. According to Pizzicoli, “This is augmented intelligence backed by human support, because we want to focus on customer service and on giving each customer the right answer.”

Users don’t feel like they’re speaking with a typical chatbot because they can type their inquiries in natural language. And even when Alfredo needs to enlist human assistance, the experience continues seamlessly. “The user doesn’t have the impression that we are changing something, because they still remain in the same chat,” says Pizzicoli. “First, they speak to Alfredo and ask a few questions, and Alfredo says, ‘Okay, I will engage with colleagues of mine that are much more focused on that matter.’ And so Alfredo passes the chat on, via Skype, to someone who can answer the question.”

Alfredo can respond to more inquiries because it is not limited by personnel availability. It can also answer a nearly unlimited number of inquiries simultaneously, unlike the previous phone support system. “When there was an incident or problem with a system, our service desk used to receive a great number of phone calls, and we couldn’t answer all of them,” recalls Pizzicoli. Alfredo also works around the clock, instead of on a limited schedule like telephone support.

Pizzicoli sums up the value of Alfredo this way: “The cognitive system can reduce human effort and eliminate or reduce tasks that are repetitive and without value; this allows our people to be focused on the very high-value customer questions. For me, that’s really powerful.”

Far from fearing the takeover of their jobs by a machine, service desk personnel are pleased with their new colleague. They can now provide the high-value services for which they’re trained, instead of answering simple questions over and over. “The people on the service desk and in the back-office understand the value of this approach because they reduce the total time and effort they spend providing answers, so they can do other jobs with much greater value to the bank,” says Pizzicoli.

As an added bonus, the workers on the service desk now have a better atmosphere in which to work. “When they work with Alfredo on chat, it’s simpler and quieter,” says Pizzicoli. “There are no people all around them talking on the phone. This isn’t a call center—it’s knowledge workers providing technical support. Now people can concentrate and focus better on finding the answer they’re giving to the branch users.”

Alfredo continues learning from each chat experience, adding to its knowledge base with every encounter. Already trained on 14 internal knowledge areas of the bank, Alfredo is ready to take on external banking customers’ concerns in 2019. Bringing the system up to speed should not take long. “When we start to think about engaging external customers, we immediately understand that they are focused only on a few topics,” says Pizzicoli. “For internal customers, we had to create a very wide knowledge base on a lot of subjects. But the external customer has maybe 8 - 10 use cases that are really important.”

CSS intends to create a comprehensive customer service tool with Alfredo as the concierge. “We can integrate Alfredo with our Agile BPM system so that if the customer needs some action, Alfredo can start a service ticket in the chat,” says Pizzicoli. “Alfredo could also manage appointments, for example, making a customer appointment with the manager. Or, if the manager is available by chat, by connecting the customer directly with the manager.”

Pizzicoli expects that extending Alfredo’s functionality to external customers will directly improve their experience and satisfaction with the bank. “Furthermore,” he says, “we can use Watson Analytics to extract value from the information in the chat,” and use it to improve the bank’s CRM system.

The bank has combined its laser focus on customer service differentiation with its drive for technological innovation in Alfredo, and it’s being noticed. The bank received the 2018 Italian Banking Association (ABI) Award for Alfredo, for “operational innovation, digitalization and innovation of internal processes.” And Alfredo is just getting started.