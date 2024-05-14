To power better business decisions, Continental Foods chose to implement IBM Planning Analytics solution hosted on IBM Cloud. Using the technology, the company optimizes creation of its annual budget, generation of financial reports, and analysis of historical and projected data.

“For a few years now, Continental Foods has relied on cloud-based IBM Analytics software to evaluate financial performance across the organization and for individual sales divisions,” says Mertens. “When the latest iteration of IBM Planning Analytics was released, it made sense for us to upgrade to take advantage of more powerful reporting features and greater user-friendliness.”

Continental Foods uses the Planning Analytics software to track actual sales and compare them with forecasts on a monthly basis. Quarterly, the company reviews its budget and updates its forecast for the year. Using historical data from the past five years, Continental Foods assesses how different business areas grow or contract over time, giving it groupwide insight into performance.

For each stock keeping unit (SKU) and material number, the company can use the solution to extract net sales in each country in which it operates, along with gross sales, enabling it to pinpoint the products that perform best in each location.

“The sheer level of detail that IBM Planning Analytics provides is very impressive,” says Mertens. “We can calculate our sales and gross margins for each SKU in Planning Analytics and generate insightful reports at the click of a button. As a result, senior managers can rapidly access the comprehensive information they need to make effective strategic decisions.”

By choosing to deploy the cloud-hosted version of Planning Analytics software, Continental Foods benefits from simple troubleshooting. If the company’s IT team members cannot resolve a problem independently, they can submit a ticket and the IBM help desk team will quickly respond. Mertens continues: “The availability that the IBM Cloud provides is vital to ensuring that we can carry out our budgeting processes efficiently. Without access to IBM Planning Analytics in the IBM Cloud in the last few months, the business impact would have been considerable.”