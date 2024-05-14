No matter what industry you operate in, the chances are that many of your staff spend too much of their time on low-value, often monotonous tasks. From manual data entry and validation to information retrieval and answering simple customer inquiries, your workforce is probably allocating time and talent to activities that could be automated.

What if you could give your staff some of their precious time back, and allow them to focus on tasks that really help your business thrive? French software developer Contextor is working to help companies like BNP Paribas, EDF Energy, Bouygues and Engie achieve exactly that.

For the past 15 years, Contextor has been developing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions that enable companies to automate the less exciting parts of their employees’ jobs—anything that involves switching between apps or screens, copying and pasting data, retrieving files, and so on.

However, many tasks require more than just mechanical data processing—they need some intelligent agent to interpret data and use it to make decisions. For example, although a traditional RPA solution might be able to input incoming customer emails into a CRM system automatically, it would still need a human to read the emails and make sure the most urgent ones are handled first.

With the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Contextor saw an opportunity to take RPA to the next level by enhancing its solutions with cognitive capabilities. For example, a cognitive RPA solution could be trained to understand the content and sentiment of thousands of emails, and instantly highlight the most relevant messages to help customer service teams prioritize more effectively.

The company also realized that cognitive technologies could help it deliver value faster, by speeding up the deployment of its RPA solutions. Since each of Contextor’s clients has its own unique systems and workflows, the first phase of any RPA project involves a process known as “business process mining”. A logging tool is installed on a user’s PC, which captures every action the user takes as they work on everyday tasks. Contextor’s expert consultants then review the logs and identify the sequences of actions that are necessary to complete important business processes, such as new client onboarding, or “know your customer” validation. These action sequences can then be automated using the RPA software.

Pierre Col, CMO at Contextor, explains: “Business process mining is essentially a matter of intelligent pattern recognition—the kind of problem that machine learning excels at solving. We knew that if we could harness machine learning during the business process mining phase, we could reduce the amount of time our consultants need to spend analyzing logs, and accelerate the design phase of our RPA projects significantly.”