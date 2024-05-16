“We have a very large number of assets under custody, and the single most important thing that we have to do is keep our customers’ assets secure,” says Jeff Lunglhofer, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Coinbase, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency platforms.

Coinbase is building the most trusted crypto products and services—and supporting other builders—to make it easy and safe for people around the world to benefit from this new economy. But as crypto’s value has boomed, so has the frequency of cyberattacks on crypto wallets and platforms.

So how does Coinbase maintain customers’ trust?

“To be the most trusted name in crypto means we have to provide the most secure platform,” says Pete Smith, Coinbase’s Head of Security Operations, who leads the company’s 24x7 global security monitoring team. “That means defending against the best and latest threats out there. And to understand what we have to defend, we have to know what’s tempting to attackers.”

Coinbase’s business creates a unique attack surface. It’s one of the largest players in a relatively new, rapidly evolving space. It supports fast development of new services and features, and it has an active merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy. While the company has over a decade of experience navigating risk and volatility, the Security team at Coinbase constantly invests in new technologies to keep customers secure.

“We’re at the bleeding edge of a bleeding edge space,” says Lunglhofer. “We were born in the cloud and we’ve been raised in the cloud. We have a lot of cloud capabilities and significant SaaS-based exposure. We don’t have large data centers. It’s a very uniquely different risk model than a traditional financial institution.”

Protecting this environment requires sophisticated attack surface management (ASM) and advanced red teaming capabilities.