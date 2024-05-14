The City of Belgrade has 28,000 uniformed officers serving a population of 1.6 million residents—and over two million registered passenger cars.

The Belgrade Police Administration needed to make the most of its limited resources, both in human capital and infrastructure. Aging technology and equipment were a challenge for officers and the department as a whole.

Optimizing staff workflow and data capture with a technology-based system would be ideal. To meet these needs, IBM Business Partner Comtrade suggested deploying Apache Kafka, an open-source streaming distribution platform that would be supported by the IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration solution to meet the city’s needs.

Belgrade police officers routinely checked cars’ license registration plates manually during their shifts. The officers would read a plate, make a note of the number, and then check it against a list for lapsed plates, stolen vehicles, blacklisted cars and cars involved in criminal activity. The process was time-intensive and inefficient.

“The challenges that Serbian police face are about maximizing available resources. We needed technology that would help officers process queries faster and, preferably, do so in an automated manner,” says Slavisa Djukanovic, Serbian Police Colonel and BSc of Electro Engineering.