Peru’s construction industry is predicted to boom, with its value rising from USD 29 billion in 2018 to a potential USD 37 billion by 2023, driven largely by an extensive government infrastructure program. In this high-growth market, leading cement producer Cementos Pacasmayo decided to expand beyond product-based sales and offer value-added construction services.

Luis Miguel Soto, Chief Information Officer, Cementos Pacasmayo, explains the shift in strategy: “We’re happy with our place in the market—we’re industry leaders in northern Peru. But we realized that the most promising growth avenue for our future was in becoming a construction solution company: instead of selling cement through our distribution partners to construction companies, Cementos Pacasmayo can offer complete services, such as building roads and bridges, and many other concrete structures.

“By working directly with end-users, we would keep our finger on the pulse of the construction industry and build deep relationships with our clients, helping us to understand the market and tailor production to meet demand more closely.”

However, rather than selling to a settled group of distribution associates, this new business model would involve transactions with thousands of buyers.

As the company embarked on this new strategy, it rapidly became apparent that its existing ERP systems and infrastructure could not handle the complexity. For example, order processing times slowed, frequently delaying customer deliveries and potentially harming relationships.

As an additional consideration, Cementos Pacasmayo had relatively limited insight into maintenance inventory—the tools and instruments it used for the upkeep of the cement manufacturing equipment. Ordering new parts could be time‑consuming – sometimes taking weeks or even months if the company had to import a new part or tool from abroad.

To avoid costly periods of manufacturing downtime, employees would often order surplus equipment—itself an unnecessary expense that the company wanted to eliminate.

Luis Miguel Soto comments: “We wanted to provide our customers with the best possible products and services, while also boosting our own efficiency and cutting costs. We looked for a way to resolve our technical issues, improve our manufacturing performance, and enable our value-added services strategy.”