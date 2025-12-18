To address the need for high availability and seamless migration, Cacpe Loja partnered with IBM and Advance Networks, an IBM Business Partner, to update their technological platform. The main challenge was to ensure two productive environments could coexist during the migration process while maintaining 99% availability.

The implementation process began with the deployment of three IBM FlashSystem® 5300 units, each equipped with IBM FlashCore® Modules. These solutions were selected for their superior performance, cost-effectiveness and alignment with Cacpe Loja’s requirements. They also helped facilitate a complete redundant storage environment, helping ensure high availability.

In addition, the transformation to the new infrastructure included IBM Power® servers, storage area network (SAN) switches and IBM® Storage Insights Pro. The integration of these components was meticulously managed to achieve redundancy and 99% availability. The SAN switches implementation was a key milestone, forming the backbone of high availability and enabling the seamless deployment of the entire solution.

The IBM Expert Labs team, leveraging IBM’s policy-based high-availability (PBHA) methodology, also helped ensure the implementation of high-availability functions for storage controllers. This approach not only met but exceeded Cacpe Loja’s expectations, providing a robust disaster recovery solution and minimizing downtime risks.

Collaboration between Advance Networks and IBM was instrumental in the project’s success. Advance Networks, with their extensive experience in the financial sector, provided invaluable insights into the client’s environment and operations. IBM, on the other hand, offered technical expertise and support, defining the right configuration, solution and pricing.