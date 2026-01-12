Broward County transforms with Maximo Application Suite, enhancing operational efficiency and mobile work execution
Broward County Water and Wastewater Services needed to modernize its asset management approach to keep pace with growing operational demands and evolving technology standards. Their existing infrastructure was aging and approaching end-of-support, which limited functionality and created challenges for maintenance and scalability. Previous modernization efforts had faced setbacks, leading to inefficiencies and delays. The organization required a solution that could integrate with its on-premise environment while enabling advanced capabilities like mobile work execution and intelligent asset tracking.
To overcome these challenges, Broward County adopted a hybrid cloud strategy powered by IBM® Cloud Satellite™ and Red Hat® OpenShift®, offering the flexibility and speed required for modernization. They deployed the IBM Maximo® Application Suite (MAS), including Maximo Mobile, which seamlessly integrated with their existing infrastructure and introduced smart tagging capabilities for enhanced asset visibility.
The deployment of MAS 8 was swift, with a development and test environment set up in just 3 weeks, followed by production in days. This accelerated timeline significantly improved operational efficiency. Maximo Mobile enabled mobile work execution, smart tagging, and future asset access via iPads with maps on mobile, empowering field staff to access and submit information directly. The solution also enhanced scalability and control over updates, bolstering system reliability and performance.
IBM Cloud Site Reliability Engineers played a key role in accelerating the deployment, supporting rapid provisioning and ongoing platform management. This approach allowed Broward County to maintain control over their data while leveraging cloud-native technologies to improve scalability and performance.
Overall, the new solution provided Broward County with a scalable, reliable foundation for future growth—empowering teams, simplifying management, and ensuring that critical infrastructure remains supported and resilient.
By modernizing its asset management environment with IBM’s hybrid cloud approach and Maximo Application Suite, Broward County unlocked a level of agility that directly impacts service delivery and operational costs. Provisioning production environments now takes just three weeks—a 90% reduction from previous timelines—accelerating time-to-value and enabling faster response to community needs. Test environments, once a bottleneck for innovation, can now be deployed in three days instead of several weeks, giving teams the flexibility to validate and roll out new capabilities without delay.
This speed was achieved without compromise. The county completed a 100% successful database migration with zero data loss, ensuring continuity and compliance throughout the transition. Looking ahead, future upgrade efforts are projected to drop by 50%, reducing operational overhead and freeing resources for strategic initiatives.
Together, these improvements position Broward County to deliver more reliable water services, adapt quickly to regulatory changes, and continue its digital transformation with confidence.
Broward County Water and Wastewater Services (WWS) is a vital public utility serving one of Florida’s most populous counties. Responsible for delivering clean, safe drinking water and managing wastewater treatment for hundreds of thousands of residents, WWS operates a complex network of infrastructure that spans treatment plants, pump stations, pipelines, and service facilities. With a strong commitment to sustainability, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence, WWS plays a critical role in protecting public health and the environment while ensuring reliable service across the region.
