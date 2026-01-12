To overcome these challenges, Broward County adopted a hybrid cloud strategy powered by IBM® Cloud Satellite™ and Red Hat® OpenShift®, offering the flexibility and speed required for modernization. They deployed the IBM Maximo® Application Suite (MAS), including Maximo Mobile, which seamlessly integrated with their existing infrastructure and introduced smart tagging capabilities for enhanced asset visibility.

The deployment of MAS 8 was swift, with a development and test environment set up in just 3 weeks, followed by production in days. This accelerated timeline significantly improved operational efficiency. Maximo Mobile enabled mobile work execution, smart tagging, and future asset access via iPads with maps on mobile, empowering field staff to access and submit information directly. The solution also enhanced scalability and control over updates, bolstering system reliability and performance.

IBM Cloud Site Reliability Engineers played a key role in accelerating the deployment, supporting rapid provisioning and ongoing platform management. This approach allowed Broward County to maintain control over their data while leveraging cloud-native technologies to improve scalability and performance.