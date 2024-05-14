Broadridge is a fintech hero at the heart of the financial services industry, a company that inconspicuously enables daily trading across global financial markets.

“The financial industry runs through us,” says Mark Schlesinger, Broadridge’s Chief Information Officer (CIO). “We help companies transform their business by enriching customer engagement, optimizing efficiency, navigating risk and generating growth.”

To capitalize on the increased demand for technology-driven solutions in the industry, Schlesinger and his team sought to outsource their existing infrastructure, reduce internal costs and increase speed and scalability. For that, Broadridge needed a partner it could trust every step of the way.

“We ultimately agreed that IBM was the right solution for Broadridge,” says Schlesinger, “both from its position in the market, its position in financial services and its ability to deliver.”

Explore the future of financial services