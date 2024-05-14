"We have developed a revolutionary platform that facilitates the management and verification of training course data, using blockchain technology to ensure immutability and the distribution of responsibilities among all parties involved in the training process."
These are the words of Giacomo Paolo Barnocchi, CEO of Bmor, a start-up specialized in the field of professional training. Bmor's goal is to provide innovative technological solutions for training bodies, trainers, and companies. The platform allows for the efficient and transparent insertion and management of training course data.
Bmor's mission is to revolutionize the way information related to training courses is managed and verified. The company aims to make the process of confirming and validating course data simpler, faster, and more reliable for all stakeholders involved - from participants to tutors, from lecturers to managers. Through the use of blockchain, it ensures data immutability and security, offering a unique solution in the training landscape.
To remain competitive, it focuses on continuous innovation and adapting to the needs of an evolving market. This includes constant updates to the platform, research on new industry trends, and active listening to customer feedback. It also collaborates with industry experts and strategic partners such as IBM and SAS INFORMATICA to stay at the forefront and offer solutions that exceed customer expectations.
Before making their final decision, Bmor conducted a thorough evaluation of the various technological solutions available on the market, paying special attention to the offerings from other major players like Amazon and Google. However, it was the meeting with SAS INFORMATICA that marked a significant turning point in the decision-making process. Thanks to a detailed proposal that highlighted the unique capabilities and advanced expertise in blockchain technology development, it became clear that IBM stood out in the technological landscape for its specific expertise and the maturity of its blockchain solutions. Furthermore, IBM's reputation and reliability in the global technology market allowed for the selection of the most secure and reliable solution, thereby reducing the risk associated with adopting new technology.
Information is transferred in JSON format to the web service of the partner SAS INFORMATICA, which plays a key role in processing and managing these data. Once the information is received, their advanced system proceeds to recall it, integrating it effectively within the technological infrastructure.
It is important to emphasize that the development phase of the blockchain solution was concluded flawlessly: all the main functionalities of the blockchain, including data storage, security, and data integrity, are operational in complete safety. The mechanism for transmission and reception has been optimized to ensure maximum efficiency.
In the training sector, recent years have seen a growing demand for greater data transparency and security. The evolution of regulations on privacy, data protection, and digital identity has increased the need for solutions that can manage data in a compliant and secure manner, a requirement that blockchain can effectively fulfill.
The role of the IBM Sterling Transparent Supply solution in the Bmor project has proven to be essential: without such advanced and secure technology as blockchain, the project would have encountered significant limitations, becoming almost ineffective. Blockchain has acted as a strategic lever, providing the ability to overcome technological obstacles that would otherwise have been insurmountable.
The solution adopted by Bmor offers several advantages for both clients and employees:
Benefits for clients
Benefits for employees
Benefits for the Training Sector
Bmor is an innovative startup that works synergistically with passion, dedication, and expertise to provide an effective and reliable solution for the certification of training courses. We are experts in digital transformation as a driver for simplification, process efficiency, and competitive growth for our partners.
SAS Informatica is a company based in Perugia that develops, produces, and markets innovative products and services with high technological value. As an IBM Business Partner, it focuses on the IBM Power solution, offering application solutions for all business areas.
To learn more about the IBM solutions featured in this story, please contact your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner.
