These are the words of Giacomo Paolo Barnocchi, CEO of Bmor, a start-up specialized in the field of professional training. Bmor's goal is to provide innovative technological solutions for training bodies, trainers, and companies. The platform allows for the efficient and transparent insertion and management of training course data.

Bmor's mission is to revolutionize the way information related to training courses is managed and verified. The company aims to make the process of confirming and validating course data simpler, faster, and more reliable for all stakeholders involved - from participants to tutors, from lecturers to managers. Through the use of blockchain, it ensures data immutability and security, offering a unique solution in the training landscape.

To remain competitive, it focuses on continuous innovation and adapting to the needs of an evolving market. This includes constant updates to the platform, research on new industry trends, and active listening to customer feedback. It also collaborates with industry experts and strategic partners such as IBM and SAS INFORMATICA to stay at the forefront and offer solutions that exceed customer expectations.