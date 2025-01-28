Building cars in a changing world: Audi’s Integrated Approach with IBM Planning Analytics

Audi, a renowned German automobile manufacturer, stands proudly as a symbol of luxury, performance and cutting-edge automotive technology. Founded in 1909, Audi has evolved over the years into a global leader in the automotive industry. The brand’s iconic four interlocking rings represent the merger of four independent carmakers in 1932, solidifying Audi’s commitment to excellence and unity.

Audi is known for its meticulous attention to detail, elegant design, and unmatched engineering. These qualities have earned them a dedicated following worldwide. However, the Audi team acknowledged the growing difficulty in developing a successful solution for integrated planning, given the unpredictable and multifaceted influences affecting the modern business landscape.

These include CO2 emissions regulations, the COVID pandemic, and driving bans in Europe. Additionally, there’s a push towards electric vehicles, competition from other brands and countries, and existing internal company solutions.