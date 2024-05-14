With SAP HANA on IBM Power and IBM FlashSystem®, Barbier Group enjoys the benefits of ultra-fast access to production data while preparing for its migration to SAP S/4HANA®. The company can handle up to seven million queries a second, helping decision-makers work faster and more accurately.

Jean-François Desassis, CIO at Barbier Group, says, “SAP HANA has opened the doors to big data in real time. Users love being able to query large sets of data in real time, and to make faster decisions based on analytics insights. The new IBM Power servers give us very fast response times—it’s really a trio of technologies that provide these benefits: SAP HANA, IBM Power, and IBM i.”

Barbier Group’s vision is to use internet of things (IoT) devices to capture real-time information from its manufacturing lines, feed this into SAP Plant Connectivity and IBM Watson, and build sophisticated predictive models to enhance maintenance.

“We remain extremely happy with IBM Power and IBM FlashSystem,” says Desassis. “As CIO, I simply do not hear a word about the platform, because there are never any problems. And that’s great because I have enough other things to worry about! The systems management workload is very low, and the support from IBM and our partners is exemplary.”