People often blend English and regional languages in conversations, especially in countries such as India, and Assisto Technologies saw an opportunity to better support such natural customer interactions. The company envisioned an AI-driven voice solution that could keep pace with high volumes of multilingual interactions while also analyzing the sentiment and emotion behind every conversation.

To make this vision a reality, however, Assisto needed to move beyond traditional approaches to customer support and adopt a solution capable of transcribing, interpreting and analyzing code-mixed speech at scale. Its goal was to help enterprises access real-time insights, deliver more personalized experiences and support smarter, data-driven engagement across every voice-based touchpoint.