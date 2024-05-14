Patience is a virtue. But your storage architecture really shouldn’t be the tool you rely on to instill this positive attribute. Waiting on a loading screen or for data to populate can quickly become frustrating, particularly if you’re iterating the tenth build of an application that you need to deliver next week.

Put simply, slow data will slow your processes. And for fast-growing software developer Apator Rector, waiting was no longer an option.



“The equipment we were using for software development was very old and very slow,” explains Marek Kulczyk, Head of IT Installation and Administration at Apator Rector. “Most of it was purchased over seven years ago. And some of it was even older than that. We were running several large development environments—each with a large Oracle database—on these systems, and we were having a lot of performance issues.”



At the time, Apator Rector was running these environments, including the associated storage, from individual servers with some devices storing 4–5 TB of data on older, slower equipment. And due to insufficient resources, the business sometimes had to keep data on local disks. Not only did this strategy limit the speed of data access, it also lowered overall availability.



“If a host went down, we’d lose access to the database, and several of our designers wouldn’t be able to work,” notes Kulczyk. “That could impact development timelines and impact customer satisfaction. So we wanted something that would make our processes more available. We wanted central, local storage for our development data.”