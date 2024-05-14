Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi

The health insurance sector in Turkey is growing quickly.

Over the past two decades, a series of governmental reforms established a universal healthcare system that was managed by the nation’s Sosyal Güvenlik Kurumu (Social Security Institution). However, in recent years, additional legislation was passed, opening up the market for supplemental coverage and empowering citizens to secure plans that helped cover charges received from private medical institutions.

With such a young and growing market, customer expectations, government policy and even system requirements are in a constant state of flux, making it challenging for insurance providers, like Anadolu Sigorta, to keep pace.

“There’s a lot of competition,” explains Mehmet Abaci, Chief Information Officer at Anadolu Sigorta. “And we have built our business and our reputation on the principle of paying claims quickly and in full. But that speed can sometimes lead to difficulties.”

In particular, the business was concerned about claims leakage—improper payments being issued. With so many changes occurring with its backend processes, far too often the conditions printed on official policy documents did not match the rules being followed by the insurer’s automation system. And each time one of these mismatches occurred, the issue had to be arbitrated by a third party, which delayed resolution and final payment often by weeks.

“It was a shortcoming that we couldn’t tolerate in such a competitive market,” adds Abaci.