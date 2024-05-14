Computer services providers are continually under pressure to devise, develop and implement next-generation tools that support the business strategies of a varied and demanding client base. At the same time, they are constantly concerned with minimizing the costs and efforts required to manage and maintain clients’ infrastructures.

This was precisely the two-fold challenge facing Italian IT firm ESC Consulting, as Marco Ruffoni, CEO, explains, “Standing out in a competitive, saturated market, implies being able to listen to clients’ needs and deliver solutions that seamlessly respond to – if not anticipate – their business requirements.

“We are constantly approached by clients seeking smarter, transformative ways to manage their business processes, and at the same time we need to be cautious about incurring in extra costs when managing their infrastructures. Where could we find a solution that could tick all the boxes for both us and our clients, and that we could roll out easily while being flexible enough to allow for customizations?”

The answer was: “in the cloud.” Marco Ruffoni continues, “Cloud computing is one of today’s ‘hottest’ IT trends, and the benefits it generates – cost and time savings, flexibility, security – are what every business wants to achieve. If we wanted to help our clients to transform their business process management, whilst reducing the overheads linked to managing a traditional architecture we needed to look at cloud technologies.”

ESC Consulting started working with one of its longest-established clients, a medium-sized company in the manufacturing sector, which was experiencing massive corporate changes that challenged its ability to remain competitive and protect its market share.

“This client,” explains Marco Ruffoni, “inherited a very disparate IT environment following the acquisition of new companies, and sought our assistance to consolidate, unify and streamline its business process management. The client’s biggest concerns revolved around optimizing and accelerating supply and production chain management – from tracking the progress of the production line to allocating people to workloads and mapping human resources.

“Legacy systems hindered our client’s ability to quickly respond to ever-changing market requests and, as a result, the company risked lagging behind and losing business to more agile and innovative competitors.”