Code Generation for Ansible

IBM watsonx Code Assistant (WCA) for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed (RHAL) demystifies the process of Ansible playbook creation through generative AI-powered content recommendations. Purpose-built to accelerate IT Automation, WCA for RHAL delivers content recommendations that adhere to leading practices, reducing errors and improving the consistency of Ansible tasks, roles, and playbooks. WCA for RHAL can also generate content using natural language requests written in plain English text, helping to scale and expand access to automation within the enterprise.

WCA for RHAL uses an IBM Granite large language model (LLM) that is trained on expansive datasets of Ansible playbooks. The LLM can be tuned using an enterprise’s own data to understand the nuances of its automation syntax and structure. Users can accept suggestions as-is or improve the content recommendations to their exact needs, further decreasing time-to-value for automation and accelerating development cycles through AI-generated content recommendations.

Solution Overview