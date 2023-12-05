AI Augmented Software Development with Agents (Assistants)

One of the most exciting advancements in LLMs is the concept of Agents, also known as Assistants. These are specialized versions of Large Language Models (LLMs) that are pre-prompted and fine-tuned to support specific roles. Here, we are exploring how such agents can be used to support roles in software development.

An AI Agent is essentially a virtual assistant empowered with AI capabilities. These agents are designed to understand and process natural language, enabling them to interact with humans in a natural and intuitive manner. What sets these AI Agents apart is their specialization. Unlike general-purpose AI models, AI Agents are trained on specific tasks relevant to a particular role.

For instance, a Product Owner AI Agent would be trained to assist with tasks such as market analysis, feature prioritization, and business case creation. A Developer AI Agent, on the other hand, would be equipped to automate code generation, optimize existing code, and assist with bug identification.

This specialization comes from pre-prompting and fine-tuning the LLMs on data relevant to the role they are designed to support. This could involve training the AI Agent on a dataset of code for a Developer AI Agent or on a dataset of market research and product features for a Product Owner AI Agent.

AI Agents are revolutionizing the way software development teams operate. By providing role-specific assistance, they can increase productivity, reduce the likelihood of errors, and allow team members to focus on more complex and creative tasks. As these AI Agents continue to evolve, they promise a future where every member of a software development team has a personalized AI assistant, making the development process more efficient and effective.

Very powerful role-specific agents can be produced by combining Retrieval Augmented Generation and Internet / Code / Corpus Search techniques with Fine Tuning and dynamic prompting.