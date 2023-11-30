Modernization and Code Generation

Applying generative AI to application development has major potential benefits:

: Generative AI can automate low-value tasks, freeing developers to focus on more complex tasks, leading to shorter development cycles and more frequent changes. Skill Amplification: Generative AI can act as a mentor to junior developers, allowing them to perform at a senior or even expert level.

Applying generative AI to review, refactor, and apply enterprise coding standards to software results in more consistent software, e.g., common approaches to solving recurring problems, common code structure, self-documenting code, etc., regardless of which developer wrote the code. This in turn makes the resulting application easier to troubleshoot and maintain as there is less need for maintainers to first understand the structure and idiosyncrasies of different sections of code.

As with other domains, generative AI has the potential to free application developers from low-value tasks such as writing simple / rote code, or identifying the source of a troublesome bug. With more time to focus on higher-value tasks, developers can enable shorter development cycles, more functionality per software release, and smaller, more frequent changes.

Finally, applying generative AI to application development can amplify the skills of developers, enabling junior developers to perform at a senior or even expert level. Senior developers can incorporate model training into their release cycles, incorporating leading practices as code is improved. Generative AI can act as an expert mentor to junior staff, freeing up senior developers to focus other tasks and improving the skill level of the overall development team.