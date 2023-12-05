Code Generation for Z

The diagram above illustrates how the components of WCA for Z work together to enable developers to convert COBOL source code to Java.

An architect uses the functions of ADDI to understand the COBOL Code. This product runs in a Windows VM and scans source code to provide application insights to architects. The analysis of the source code is stored in a project that an architect can access from an Eclipse-based tool. This tool enables an architect to perform different tasks, including visualizing the relationships between different programs, run reports, and search code. An architect can use this tool to start modernizing a monolithic COBOL application by identifying potential business services to refactor, with the option of converting it to Java by using generative AI.

ADDI sends the results of its analysis to the Metadata Database, which in turn are added to the dataset used by IBM watsonx Code Assistant Service.

The COBOL developer uses Refactoring Assistant to start extracting the COBOL business service that the architect identified from a monolith application. Refactoring Assistant is a container-based product that runs in a Linux® VM. It has a web UI for developers to visualize and select relevant code to create a new COBOL service that comprises a business function from many different existing programs. Refactoring Assistant connects to ADDI securely to access the analysis of the COBOL application in the ADDI database.

After the COBOL developer selects all the code, they can export the new COBOL program to their workstation to continue developing in an integrated development environment (IDE).

The refactored COBOL paragraphs are stored in the Services Repo and made available to Java developers for conversion.

The Java developer uses Z Open Editor in VS Code to connect to the WCA for Z service in IBM Cloud. This service is provisioned by using an IBM Cloud account and provides access to the AI foundation model. Z Open Editor enables the Java developer to both convert and generate code as follows: First, a Java developer selects a COBOL paragraph in VS Code and sends its content to the WCA for Z service for conversion to Java class definitions. Later, in VS Code a Java developer selects individual Java classes for which the WCA for Z service should generate lines of Java code.

In both cases above, the WCA for Z service uses its Code LLM to generate content. The Code LLM is a generative AI foundation model that is trained on many programming languages and is fine-tuned for converting COBOL to Java.