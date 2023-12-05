Code Generation for Ansible

IBM watsonx Code Assistant (WCA) for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed (RHAL) demystifies the process of Ansible playbook creation through generative AI-powered content recommendations. Purpose-built to accelerate IT Automation, WCA for RHAL delivers content recommendations that adhere to leading practices, reducing errors and improving the consistency of Ansible tasks, roles, and playbooks. WCA for RHAL can also generate content using natural language requests written in plain English text, helping to scale and expand access to automation within the enterprise.
WCA for RHAL uses an IBM Granite large language model (LLM) that is trained on expansive datasets of Ansible playbooks. The LLM can be tuned using an enterprise’s own data to understand the nuances of its automation syntax and structure. Users can accept suggestions as-is or improve the content recommendations to their exact needs, further decreasing time-to-value for automation and accelerating development cycles through AI-generated content recommendations.
WCA for RHAL is comprised of the following components (shown in the diagram above):
An Ansible Playbook contains the code needed to run automation on managed nodes and endpoints, e.g., servers, containers, network devices, and cloud services.
The Playbook Source Code Management (SCM) is where all production and development branches of the Ansible playbooks are maintained. While there are many SCM solutions available, solutions based on Git are the most commonly used and are thus assumed in the discussion that follows.
The Ansible Automation Platform from Red Hat includes the Ansible core engine, linting service, deployment management services, and user interface for running and troubleshooting Ansible playbooks. Typically, it is configured to pull updated playbooks from SCM on a per-merge basis.
Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed is an IBM watsonx.ai application that reads natural language prompts and code context and sends it to the IBM watsonx Code Assistant service for foundation model matching. It generates content and match audit information that it sends back to VS Code.
IBM watsonx Code Assistant Service (WCA for RHAL) is an IBM watsonx.ai application that receives prompt requests from Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed and performs matching against a Large Language Model (LLM). WCA for RHAL can also train the LLM with additional Ansible playbook datasets. IBM watsonx Code Assistant and Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed work together to provide complete and accurate content generation proposals that follow leading practices.
Code Large Language Model (LLM) is a foundation model for content generation that is based on IBM's Granite model for Ansible. It may also be trained to include additional playbook code generated by vendors or by enterprise users.
The diagram above illustrates how the components of WCA for RHAL work together to reduce the time and improve the consistency of Ansible playbooks.