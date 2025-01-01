AI sales solutions

Home

Let your sellers focus on selling. Use AI agents to realize revenue faster.
Accelerate with watsonx Orchestrate Create transformative sales experiences
Balls on a track

AI productivity and performance under pressure

In today’s on-demand world, enterprises need to accelerate sales at every step of the lifecycle. IBM offers purpose-built technologies and consulting services that use generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) to help scale, save costs and strengthen relationships through transformative digital and physical sales experiences.

Boost productivity with AI agents

Coordinate artificial intelligence (AI) agents to effortlessly handle customer relationship management (CRM) updates, lead prioritization and follow-ups.
Scale revenue with AI-guided selling

Blend conversational and agentic AI, enabling your organization to control AI autonomy.
Orchestrate your operations

Build, deploy and manage AI assistants and agents across your organization with a single intuitive platform.
Create data-driven value

Maximize return on investment (ROI) and productivity with a unified data, AI and automation platform, plus a partner ecosystem that includes Oracle, SAP and Salesforce.

Spend more time with clients than clicks

IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate is a solution that helps you drive faster time to value on sales enablement, sales prospecting and opportunity management. It seamlessly integrates with your existing tools including Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft Outlook, Slack, Salesloft, Seismic, Marketo and LinkedIn. In addition, it uses your enterprise data to drive real-time insights for optimization and productivity at scale.
Experts for your experiences

Innovate with AI embedded in your enterprise's DNA to modernize, automate and optimize across all sales channels. IBM Sales Transformation consulting uses industry experts, gen AI assets and data-driven insights to create stronger customer relationships and greater value at every touchpoint.

 
Ready to hit quota faster? IBM watsonx Orchestrate can bring your sales team to the next level.

