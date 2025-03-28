The aviation industry is under pressure to improve the sustainability of air travel while improving operational efficiency in an increasingly complex marketplace that is still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an industry where safety is paramount and new technologies require utmost scrutiny, generative AI promises to boost aviation businesses and their industry partners.

There are a myriad of potential use cases for generative AI. Some use cases require time to integrate with existing business systems and processes, but industry leaders should move forward to areas best suited for generative AI’s strengths. These include enhancing customer experiences through better, more personalized travel recommendations and promotions, as well as improving customer service by creating more robust virtual assistants. Generative AI could also help maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) technicians by enabling them to retrieve relevant information more effectively for repairs, or by automating the creation of parts and equipment orders so repair or maintenance can start as soon as a plane lands.

Some airlines are already using generative AI in communications and customer service operations, including automating translations of texts, producing marketing materials and writing copies. AAR Corp, a private provider of aviation services, is considering the use of generative AI to optimize inventory management, provide predictive maintenance, improve warehouse operations and automate parts ordering.