In a nutshell, containers are a standard way to package apps and all their dependencies so that you can seamlessly move the apps between runtime environments. By packaging an app’s code, dependencies and configurations into one easy-to-use building block, containers let you take important steps toward shortening deployment time and improving application reliability.

In enterprise applications, the number of containers can quickly grow to an unmanageable number. To use your containers most effectively, you’ll need to orchestrate your containerized applications, which is where Kubernetes and Docker Swarm come in.