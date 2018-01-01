IBM Consulting for Google Cloud

IBM Consulting Services for Google Cloud Platform supports an open and secure data-driven path to multicloud transformation. Our Google Cloud consulting services experts collaboratively support the modernization, automation and migration of your core workloads and applications enabling you to become fully cloud-native.
Modernize legacy apps using Red Hat® OpenShift®, Kubernetes, microservices, Apigee and extensive APIs. Reduce risk and accelerate your cloud journey to the Google Cloud Platform by leveraging IBM’s ecosystem of certified professionals, a portfolio of tools and agile methodologies.
102% of organizations plan to use multiple hybrid clouds within three years. IBM completed over 15,000 projects, and secured over 30 migration and modernization patents for analytics.*
Two-thirds of organizations say a multicloud environment is crucial to reducing costs.*
Over 1600+ experienced consultants with over 500 certified Google practitioners cover all areas of Google Cloud Platform offerings, including SAP migrations, application modernization, analytics/call center, AI and security.*
IBM Consulting® has partnered with Google and SAP to deliver SAP-certified infrastructure. Google Cloud can house your SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Ariba, SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud and the SAP Cloud Platform itself.
IBM Consulting Data Platform Service Practice is focused on helping large, enterprise organizations migrate and modernize their existing enterprise data warehousing and data lakes into cost-effective, integrated data capabilities on the Google Cloud Platform.
Together IBM Consulting and Google allow you to infuse generative AI into intelligent workflows and accelerate time to market with AI solutions and AI building blocks. Use the AI platform to simplify connectivity. building, deploying, and managing models at scale.
As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, IBM provides end-to-end support and services that align with any stage of the cloud adoption journey. Our strong relationship means that we work side-by-side with GCP sales and technical teams to deliver best-in-class services and solutions to our mutual customers.
Cloud migration is a strategic business initiative that must succeed for the business to survive. IBM provides skilled cloud resources to navigate the complexities in architecting, designing, and securing cloud infrastructure for migrating your workloads to the cloud to build a robust, high-performance, secure, and scalable foundation.
Let IBM help you build on a solid foundation of digital transformation. In this half-day workshop, the IBM team will design an agenda tailored to your organization with key activities designed to assess your current challenges, analyze blockers, manage cloud storage, monitor data pipelines, and devise recommendations that will get you on the path to reach your business goals.
IBM can help identify which best-in-class products and services are the right fit for your business. In this half-day workshop, the IBM team will design an agenda selecting from key activities to meet your organization’s needs from data and cloud security to how best to harness the power of the Google Cloud Big Data solutions.
Looking to shorten time-to-market? Embrace platform engineering. In this half-day workshop, the IBM team will tailor design an agenda to your organization with key activities that will accelerate your understanding of platform engineering practices in Google Cloud deployment.
Optimize your cloud environments and achieve digital excellence with IBM. SRE Now Managed Services for GCP is designed and built on DevSecOps and Site Reliability Engineering principles. We actively seek computing services opportunities for continuous improvement of your processes, tooling, architecture, and operations lifecycle.
From mission-critical operations through site reliability engineering and continuous improvement, IBM hybrid cloud managed services provides full GCP cloud and hybrid operations support.
IBM provides monthly technical and billing reviews through advocacy for your GCP investments. From billing management and escalation support to consumption planning, IBM is your trusted partner for active expense management as well as optimization and cloud health checks.
IBM gives you “one hand to shake” by combining our hybrid cloud managed services with Google Resell which includes optional Google Premium Support. We provide the technology, support, and process excellence you need in one place, with the capacity to offer services to help you grow and mature as a digital company.
For building materials companies that want to supplement their monitoring team, IBM Consulting provides patching and monitoring support that can reduce severity 1 & 2 issues and outages.
IBM Consulting helps migrate and optimize applications from on-prem VMWare to GCP Cloud. Healthcare companies continue to rely on IBM for cost-effective maintenance of their new GCP environments.
As a Google Cloud MSP, we provide end-to-end support and services. We have certified engineers, architects, and a 24/7/365 operations center to manage and optimize your environment.
Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise-ready Kubernetes container platform with full-stack automated operations to manage hybrid cloud, multicloud and edge deployments. It is optimized to improve developer productivity and promote innovation.
IBM Cloud® Private runs on public clouds, including Google Cloud Platform. With the introduction of IBM Multicloud Manager, you can deploy, run and manage your cloud applications from a single management plane.
*“The Total Economic Impact Of IBM Garage”, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, October 2020