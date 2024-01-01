Home Security Verify Digital Credentials
Provide quick and easy identity verification while securing the privacy of your users
Request preview
Illustration of smartphone showing digital wallet and security
Let’s secure identity verification with Digital Credentials

Digital Credentials, also known as verifiable credentials, offer a secure and instant way to verify identity without the hassle of paper documents. This solution reduces the risk of identity fraud while allowing users to share only the necessary information, keeping their personal data safe and private.
Designed for seamless integration, Digital Credentials work across multiple platforms and services, making verification easier and improving the overall user experience.

Digital Credentials, provided by IBM, enables organizations to modernize physical identity —like driver’s licenses —into secure digital formats stored in a digital wallet. This streamlines account creation and access, creating a seamless experience for users. Digital Credentials protects personal information with embedded cryptographic and real-time, risk-based authentication based on the individual’s behavior and biometrics.
Benefits Increase sign-ups

Digital Credentials simplify the process of identity verification, allowing organizations to offer seamless interactions. This efficiency not only enhances customer satisfaction but also encourages more sign-ups as users find it easier to engage with your services.

 

 Fast Identity Verification

With Digital Credentials, verifying identities is frictionless. This easy process helps organizations meet customers’ expectations for instant access, creating a positive user experience that keeps them coming back.

 Enhanced Privacy Protection

Protecting customers' personally identifiable information (PII) is crucial in today’s digital landscape. Digital Credentials ensures that users share only the necessary information, safeguarding their privacy while building trust between users and organizations.

 
Key use cases
Legal Identity Digital Credentials allow for quick verification of identity using government-issued IDs, improving the user experience while safeguarding personal information. They help meet regulatory compliance and facilitate everyday situations, like proving your identity during traffic stops or showing proof of age when purchasing alcohol. Explore IBM Verify Customer Identity
  Finance In the financial sector, Digital Credentials streamline identity verification for activities like money transfers and account management. They provide a secure way to share identity profiles and ensure transactions are reliable and compliant while simplifying processes like opening or closing bank accounts. Explore IBM Verify Customer Identity
Healthcare Digital Credentials protect patient privacy in healthcare by allowing controlled sharing of sensitive information. They enable quick verification of prescriptions and legal statuses without exposing unnecessary details, ensuring that only essential information is disclosed to authorized parties. Explore IBM Verify Customer Identity
Professional Credentials Digital Credentials build trust by allowing individuals to easily prove their qualifications to employers, universities, and professional organizations. Whether verifying a doctor’s credentials or confirming a job applicant’s educational background, these credentials facilitate secure access to essential services and information. Explore IBM Verify Workforce Identity
Take the next step

Request a preview to explore digital credentials

 Request preview