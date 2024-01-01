Digital Credentials, also known as verifiable credentials, offer a secure and instant way to verify identity without the hassle of paper documents. This solution reduces the risk of identity fraud while allowing users to share only the necessary information, keeping their personal data safe and private.
Designed for seamless integration, Digital Credentials work across multiple platforms and services, making verification easier and improving the overall user experience.
Digital Credentials, provided by IBM, enables organizations to modernize physical identity —like driver’s licenses —into secure digital formats stored in a digital wallet. This streamlines account creation and access, creating a seamless experience for users. Digital Credentials protects personal information with embedded cryptographic and real-time, risk-based authentication based on the individual’s behavior and biometrics.
Digital Credentials simplify the process of identity verification, allowing organizations to offer seamless interactions. This efficiency not only enhances customer satisfaction but also encourages more sign-ups as users find it easier to engage with your services.
With Digital Credentials, verifying identities is frictionless. This easy process helps organizations meet customers’ expectations for instant access, creating a positive user experience that keeps them coming back.
Protecting customers' personally identifiable information (PII) is crucial in today’s digital landscape. Digital Credentials ensures that users share only the necessary information, safeguarding their privacy while building trust between users and organizations.