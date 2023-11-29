What is model-based systems engineering (MBSE)?

The process of model-based systems engineering is a series of interconnected phases that guide system development from concept to completion.

First, stakeholders define the system’s objectives and the context in which it will operate. Those needs are then translated into specific, measurable system requirements. MBSE tools and data modeling allow for the creation of a detailed model that captures these requirements, so that they are consistent and aligned with the overall objectives. Through system architecture design, the overall structure of the system is developed.

Once the architecture is in place, more detailed design of individual components begins. MBSE facilitates the simulation of system behavior, allowing engineers to test and refine their designs in a virtual environment. This helps in identifying and resolving problems before physical prototypes are built.

From here, the system is built and assembled, using the model as a reference to ensure consistency. Verification, testing and validation processes follow to make sure the system works as intended. Once deployed, MBSE models can be used to support maintenance activities and any future upgrades, ensuring the system continues to meet changing needs over its lifecycle.