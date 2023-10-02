What is dark data?

Most companies today store vast quantities of dark data. In Splunk’s global research survey of more than 1,300 business and IT decision makers, 60 percent of respondents reported that half or more of their organization’s data is considered dark. A full one-third of respondents reported this amount to be 75 percent or more.2

Dark data accumulates because organizations have embraced the idea that it’s valuable to store all the information they can possibly capture in big data lakes. This is partially due to the advent of inexpensive storage, which has made it easy to justify storing so much data—in the event that one day it becomes valuable.

In the end, most companies never use even a fraction of what they store because the storage reservoir doesn't document the metadata labels appropriately, some of the data is in a format the integrated tools can't read or the data isn't retrievable through a query.

Dark data is a major limiting factor in producing good data analysis because the quality of any data analysis depends on the body of information accessible to the analytics tools, both promptly and in full detail.

Other problems with dark data are that it creates liabilities, significant storage costs and missed opportunities due to teams not realizing what data is potentially available to them.