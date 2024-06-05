What is core banking?

The first step in understanding how core banking works is by defining the term “Core”, which stands for Centralized Online Real-time Environment. The implication is that the banking services system is run from one place. It provides customers and financial institutions with a stable, smooth banking experience no matter their time or location.

In a core banking system, a series of back-end servers manages standard operations so that on the front-end account transactions and other actions are seamless for customers. These systems can be on-premises or cloud-based depending on the needs of the bank. The bank installs and maintains on-premises systems itself. Cloud-based core banking software is managed by a third-party provider.

Regardless of which core system is used, the way it works is that a customer withdraws money from a branch or an ATM and the application sends a request to the core banking system or back-end system. Once the signal is received the request is processed and authenticated the money can come through to the customer.

A core banking system typically consists of software that supports a database, application server, web server, and a firewall to protect the system from outside attacks. Another way to look at this system is that it’s an ecosystem of banking and lending solutions that are meant to provide safe and fast transactions.