What is core banking?

Updated: 5 June 2024
Contributors: Teaganne Finn, Amanda Downie
Core banking is the hub, or back-end connection, for multiple branches of the same bank that allows customers the freedom to access account transactions in a single safe entity. Core banking operations can include loan management, new accounts, deposits, and withdrawals, among other financial services.
Read how generative AI can transform the banking and financial sectors.
The first step in understanding how core banking works is by defining the term “Core”, which stands for Centralized Online Real-time Environment. The implication is that the banking services system is run from one place. It provides customers and financial institutions with a stable, smooth banking experience no matter their time or location.
In a core banking system, a series of back-end servers manages standard operations so that on the front-end account transactions and other actions are seamless for customers. These systems can be on-premises or cloud-based depending on the needs of the bank. The bank installs and maintains on-premises systems itself. Cloud-based core banking software is managed by a third-party provider.
Regardless of which core system is used, the way it works is that a customer withdraws money from a branch or an ATM and the application sends a request to the core banking system or back-end system. Once the signal is received the request is processed and authenticated the money can come through to the customer.
A core banking system typically consists of software that supports a database, application server, web server, and a firewall to protect the system from outside attacks. Another way to look at this system is that it’s an ecosystem of banking and lending solutions that are meant to provide safe and fast transactions.
Core banking systems serve as the system board to connect multiple branches on an "always available" basis with real-time essential services, such as banking transactions and digital banking online or on apps. Some of the notable core banking features that make up the system are:
Banks must consider size and budget when deciding on which core banking solution to use. Core banking modernization provides a framework for banks to function as efficiently as possible and provide options for scalability. The core banking system is a critical part of a bank’s operations and overall system efficiency and success. Here are some of the many benefits that a core banking system can bring to any bank.
Most core banking systems include high levels of cybersecurity to protect the infrastructure from hackers and malware, and protect customer data. Advanced technology such as encryption modules are used to mitigate fraud and credit risk. On the customer’s end more security measures can include two-factor authentication and bio-verification for extra security.
With more streamlined processes customers can get a more enhanced customer experience (CX) when making transactions and managing their accounts either at a branch in person or through online banking.
Regulatory compliance is important for banks and the best way to manage it is through a core banking system, which is an organized, central repository for all financial data.
The single-entity model of core banking platforms boosts operational efficiency and ROI by connecting to multiple branches quickly. By cutting down on the time it takes to connect, banks are processing transactions faster and more accurately.
Core banking systems are vital to the success of how a bank operates and retaining and gaining customers, especially as the next generation of customers seeks out greater control over their finances and seek out new banking technology. Newer automation and data processing tools, such as cloud solutions and open banking, have streamlined operations in the most efficient way possible. One of the biggest innovations in digital transformation as of late is generative AI (artificial intelligence).
IBM Institute for Business Value recently released the 2024 Global Outlook for Banking and Financial Markets report and among the key takeaways was how generative AI can “Redefine a bank’s competitive edge in client relationships, evolve, and streamline core banking operations and bolster cybersecurity.”
The global outlook report surveyed 600 executives and brings the perspective from IBM experts to examine the growth and future of generative AI in business. Generative AI is expected to help evolved core banking operations through its comprehensive understanding of code and process complexities.
Modernize core banking and payments and build resilient digital foundations that endure disruption. IBM Consulting’s deep industry and technology expertise generates outcomes critical for healthy financial performance that is focused on three core client imperatives: growth, efficiency, and compliance.
Engage our experts to help you modernize core banking operations and augment essential processes across your enterprise with the latest technology, including AI.
Leverage our advisory service expertise and proven technology stack to reimagine your bank's finance processes and drive higher value across your enterprise through finance transformation.
IBM® watsonx.ai™ AI studio is part of the IBM watsonx™ AI and data platform, bringing together new generative AI capabilities powered by foundation models and traditional machine learning (ML) into a powerful studio spanning the AI lifecycle. This is a next generation enterprise studio for AI builders to train, validate, tune, and deploy AI models.
Get more time back for things that matter with IBM watsonx Orchestrate™, featuring generative AI and automation technology designed to free up time for you to pursue more on your “want-to-do" list. Build your AI assistant with Orchestrate to streamline your team's efforts and reclaim your day.
IBM® has led innovation in the financial services industry for more than 100 years, providing technology solutions that allow financial services providers to gain a competitive advantage.
IBM Consulting™ and NatWest have co-created an AI-powered, cloud-based platform that empowers mortgage call center employees with real-time digital mortgage support for home buyers.
The 2024 report dives into the astonishing rise of generative AI, artificial intelligence. It provides insight on how banking executives are brainstorming how to assess and prioritize AI’s economic potential, estimate access costs, and manage the risks.
A new generation of financial thinkers and makers is reimagining the conventional bank to make banking easier, more accessible and more impactful for individuals and businesses.
The platform economy has transformed how consumers experience the digital world, with dramatic implications for financial institutions. Rather than going to the bank—physically or digitally—consumers and businesses want the bank to come to them.
IBM's Banking Transformed Podcast explores how the generative AI advancements will impact the broader financial services industry and its customers.