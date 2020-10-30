Wannacry: how the widespread ransomware changed cybersecurity

Covering WannaCry live left me intrigued and full of questions, even years later. Whenever the attack became a topic of conversation over the past three years, I heard the same theme repeated: WannaCry was overwhelming and changed the way we approach cybersecurity and view risks to businesses.

For me, that sentiment was too broad for an event of this magnitude. I had specific questions. What was it like to be a security professional on May 12, 2017? What was the total impact to businesses and governments around the world? How did what we learned that day shape our current business, technology and cybersecurity landscape?

I also wondered how having the whole world watching the event — through social media and digital news sites — changed both the response and the overall impact. Business leaders and members of the public watched the news coverage, and no one knew exactly what was happening. Nearly everyone agreed it seemed ominous. I was also curious if this added to the public panic or helped solve the issue sooner.

“It’s still big. It’s held up as the thing that organizations weren’t prepared for. It was a really good wakeup call for a lot of companies,” says Tracey Nash, IBM X-Force Incident Command Program manager. Nash counts May 12, 2017, as the moment when organizations learned they needed to consider the business side of cybersecurity risks.

To find out exactly what happened — and, even more importantly, why WannaCry left a crater in the landscape — I talked to key players who responded to the attack. One person I spent many hours talking to was Wendi Whitmore, vice president of IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence. I also spoke with Christopher Scott, director of Security Innovation and Remediation (Office of the CISO) at IBM, to get his perspective on the events of that day and the recovery after the WannaCry attack.

This story chronicles the journey to find out what really happened those chaotic days three years ago and how WannaCry’s impact and legacy lives on today.

