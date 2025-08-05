A look at the 'resource_prefetch_predictor_origin' table in Chromium browsers

My colleague, Chris Tappin, recently published a blog referencing an IBM X-Force Incident Response (IR) engagement. During the investigation, the team discovered what appeared to be a good source of information (or evidence) regarding user browser activities that may involve malicious domains being embedded into the websites they visited.
While Chris’s blog provides guidance on how to parse useful information from the Resource Prefetch Predictor tables in the Network Action Predictor database, this blog dives deeper to reveal additional information found during the investigation that could be useful for forensic and incident response teams.
NOTE: Some of the observations or findings shown below are from tests I have done to understand how the Network Action Predictor database stores data.
The incident involved two domains called apiexplorerzone[.]com and blackshelter[.]org, which have been observed to be associated with the delivery of SocGholish malware via the Keitaro Traffic Distribution System (TDS). This activity has also been observed to lead to the delivery of RansomHub ransomware.
The X-Force IR team quickly collected triage data and evidence from the affected endpoint and started the analysis. Nothing significant was observed apart from hits for the known indicators of compromise (IOCs) – apiexplorerzone[.]com and blackshelter[.]org – in the Network Action Predictor database file for Microsoft Edge.
After searching for the two domains and getting the result in Figure 1 above, we initially thought that the user may have been searching for something and got redirected to both domains at some point. And as explained by Kevin Pagano in his blog about how Google Chrome predicts what you are looking for or what website you’re trying to visit, this is done by the browser by tracking that data in the Network Action Predictor database. However, we wanted to find out where exactly the two malicious domains are in the database. To do this, we opened the Network Action Predictor database using the DB Browser for SQLite and HxD, and our search pointed us to one of the tables in the database called ‘resource_prefetch_predictor_origin’. As to why or how those malicious domains ended up in that particular field in the table, that was something that we had to dig deeper into to understand.
Not much is known about the ‘resource_prefetch_predictor_origin’ table in the Network Action Predictor database, except that another table with an almost similar name was mentioned in Kevin Pagano’s blog. Since the Microsoft Edge browser is also based on the Chromium source code, it is no surprise that the same table and database are present in the browser. However, based on the table’s name, it could be used to load pages faster, similar to what the Windows prefetch files do to optimize application loading times. The X-Force IR team had to do some testing to verify this and to understand how data is recorded and what kind of data is recorded in the table.
What we observed from the tests was the following:
The observations above suggest that the user must have visited the website at least once for the links to be stored in the table. That said, it may indicate that the website the user visited may have been compromised and may have been used by threat actors to host malicious domains for redirection or execution of malicious scripts/domains.
In most investigations, we typically look at the user’s browsing history to understand how they may have stumbled upon those malicious domains. Typically for Chromium-based browsers, we immediately look at the History database file to see the links the user has visited and the ‘network_action_predictor’ table in the Network Action Predictor database for the user’s browsing behaviors. In addition to this, we also rely on network logs, specifically on proxy and firewall logs, to verify those activities.
With this rather newly found source of data, the information from this table could be used to support or supplement what we may have already found from other artifacts or pieces of evidence. Currently, though, there is no tool or script that we can use to quickly parse the table apart from CyberChef. Luckily, though, my colleague Chris Tappin developed a Python script that can quickly do the job for us and provide what we need, including other information that may be of interest for our investigation. Head over to his blog to learn more about the script. In the meantime, below are a couple of screenshots of the two outputs the script can provide according to preferences.
What’s good about the Python script Chris developed is, first and foremost, the readability of the entire output. We don’t have to navigate through the raw data in the table or scour through the binary data just to find the IOCs we’re trying to look for using either the DB Browser for SQLite or a hex editor, respectively. It will take us some time to find them, especially when there is a lot of data stored in the database. With either the standard or CSV output generated by the script, we can easily find the host URL and/or the IOCs we are looking for by grepping, using the Find tool (CTRL + F), or by any means available at our disposal.
In addition to that, we can easily create a timeline of events by looking at the ‘Last Visited’ timestamp found in both outputs. The only difference between the two is that those in the CSV output are still in WebKit timestamp format, so we still need to convert them to human-readable format if we choose to use that output (Figures 18 and 19). On the other hand, the ‘Last Visited’ timestamps in the standard output have been converted to a human-readable version and are in the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) time standard (Figures 16 and 17).
It is pretty much known in the DFIR field that no two cybersecurity incidents are the same. There will always be differences in how incidents present themselves, and the same goes for our approach in getting the information we need to solve them. This is very much true in this incident handled by the X-Force IR team.
Due to some nuances on how the investigation developed, we discovered how valuable the information stored in the ‘resource_prefetch_predictor_origin’ table in the Network Action Predictor database is, and used it to understand how the incident transpired, considering that not much is really known about the database.
We hope that this article and the script developed by Chris help you in your cases as much as they helped us in ours. Cheers!
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Gain insights to prepare and respond to cyberattacks with greater speed and effectiveness with the IBM X-Force threat intelligence index.
Learn how to navigate the challenges and tap into the resilience of generative AI in cybersecurity.
Explore this IDC report to learn about key features to look for in a cyber-recovery solution and how IBM Cloud Cyber Recovery can supplement your existing investments.
Discover new insights for selecting the Managed Detection and Response Vendor that best aligns to your organization’s goals
Understand the latest threats and strengthen your cloud defenses with the X-Force cloud threat landscape report.
Use IBM threat detection and response solutions to strengthen your security and accelerate threat detection.
Protect your mobile environment with IBM MaaS360’s comprehensive mobile threat defense solutions.
Gain comprehensive threat management solutions, expertly protecting your business from cyberattacks.