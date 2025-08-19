IBM X-Force Threat Analysis: QuirkyLoader - A new malware loader delivering infostealers and RATs

Since November 2024, IBM X-Force has observed a new loader, QuirkyLoader, being used to deliver additional payloads to infected systems. Some of the well-known malware families that use QuirkyLoader include:
The multi-stage infection begins with an email. The threat actor uses both legitimate email service providers and a self-hosted email server to send emails with a malicious archive attached. This archive contains three key components: a legitimate executable, an encrypted payload and a malicious DLL. The actor uses DLL side-loading, a technique where launching the legitimate executable also loads the malicious DLL. This DLL, in turn, loads, decrypts and injects the final payload into its target process.
Notably, X-Force observed that the threat actor consistently writes the DLL loader module in .NET languages and uses ahead-of-time (AOT) compilation. This process compiles the code into native machine code before execution, making the resulting binary appear as though it were written in C or C++.
The QuirkyLoader infection chain begins when a user opens a malicious archive file attached to a spam email. This archive contains a legitimate executable, an encrypted payload disguised as a DLL and a DLL loader module. In some instances, the archive includes other legitimate DLLs to hide the malicious module.
Executing the legitimate .EXE file starts the infection's subsequent stages. The executable uses DLL side-loading to load the malicious DLL. This DLL then loads, decrypts and injects the final payload into a target process. It accomplishes this by performing process hollowing on one of the following processes: AddInProcess32.exe, InstallUtil.exe or aspnet_wp.exe.
QuirkyLoader's DLL module is consistently written in C# .NET. It is compiled using Ahead-of-Time (AOT) compilation, which compiles the C# code into Microsoft Intermediate Language (MSIL) first, and then compiles the MSIL into native machine code. This technique bypasses the traditional .NET method of first compiling code into Microsoft Intermediate Language (MSIL) and then using the Common Language Runtime (CLR) to translate it into native code. As a result, the final binary resembles a program written in C or C++.
To load the encrypted payload, the malware calls the Win32 APIs CreateFileW() and ReadFile(). It then decrypts the buffer containing the payload, typically using a block cipher.
Interestingly, one variant uses the Speck-128 cipher with Counter (CTR) mode to decrypt the payload, a method not commonly used by malware. The Speck cipher works by expanding the master key into several round keys. It uses these round keys along with a nonce to generate a keystream by performing Add-Rotate-XOR (ARX) operations. Finally, the malware XORs the generated keystream against the encrypted data in 16-byte blocks to produce the decrypted payload.
Code block 1 Key Stream Generation of Speck Cipher
To evade detection by security software, the malware dynamically resolves the Win32 APIs required for process hollowing.
First, the malware uses CreateProcessW() to launch a process in a suspended state. It then unmaps the memory of the suspended process with ZwUnmapViewOfSection() and writes its malicious payload into that memory space using ZwWriteVirtualMemory(). After performing these initializations, the malware sets the payload's starting point with SetThreadContext() and calls ResumeThread() to execute it.
While information regarding the geographical distribution of QuirkyLoader's operations has been limited for the past few months, two distinct campaigns were discovered in July 2025 targeting Taiwan and Mexico. The campaign in Taiwan specifically targeted employees of Nusoft Taiwan, a network and internet security research company, and distributed the Snake Keylogger infostealer. In Mexico, the campaign randomly targeted individuals, delivering both the Remcos RAT and AsyncRAT.
IBM X-Force uncovered additional network IOCs related to the domain used to distribute the malspam emails. The investigation started with the domain catherinereynolds[.]info, which resolves to the IP address 157[.]66[.]225[.]11 and hosts a Zimbra web client. Upon closer inspection, it was found that the domain uses an SSL certificate with the common name mail[.]catherinereynolds[.]info. Pivoting from this certificate, the IPs 103[.]75[.]77[.]90 and 161[.]248[.]178[.]212 were discovered to be using the same SSL certificate. X-Force is highly confident that these additional IPs are related because they use similar ISPs, host similar services and share the same common name in their SSL certificates.
QuirkyLoader is a new loader malware that is actively distributing well-known malware families like Agent Tesla, AsyncRAT and Remcos. The threat actor initiates a multi-stage infection using malicious emails containing an archive file. By leveraging DLL side-loading, the malware executes its core DLL module, which is consistently written in .NET and compiled ahead-of-time to disguise its nature. This module then decrypts and injects the final payload, demonstrating a sophisticated method for delivering various malware threats.
Indicator
Indicator Type
Context
011257eb766f2539828bdd45
File
QuirkyLoader DLL Module
0ea3a55141405ee0e2dfbf33
File
QuirkyLoader DLL Module
a64a99b8451038f2bbcd32
File
QuirkyLoader DLL Module
9726e5c7f9800b36b671b06
File
QuirkyLoader DLL Module
a1994ba84e255eb02a6140c
File
QuirkyLoader DLL Module
d954b235bde6ad02451cab
File
Sample email of QuirkyLoader
5d5b3e3b78aa25664fb2bfdb
File
Sample email of QuirkyLoader
6f53c1780b92f3d5affcf095ae
File
Sample email of QuirkyLoader
ea65cf2d5634a81f37d3241a7
File
Sample email of QuirkyLoader
1b8c6d3268a5706fb41ddfff99
File
Sample email of QuirkyLoader
d0a3a1ee914bcbfcf709d36741
File
Sample email of QuirkyLoader
b22d878395ac2f2d927b78b16
File
Sample email of QuirkyLoader
a83aa955608e9463f272adca
File
Sample email of QuirkyLoader
3391b0f865f4c13dcd9f08c6d3e
File
Sample email of QuirkyLoader
b2fdf10bd28c781ca354475be6
File
Sample email of QuirkyLoader
bf3093f7453e4d0290511ea6a0
File
Email attachment containing QuirkyLoader
97aee6ca1bc79064d21e1eb7b8
File
Email attachment containing QuirkyLoader
b42bc8b2aeec39f25babdcbbd
File
Email attachment containing QuirkyLoader
5aaf02e4348dc6e962ec54d5d
File
Email attachment containing QuirkyLoader
8e0770383c03ce6921079879
File
Email attachment containing QuirkyLoader
049ef50ec0fac1b99857a6d2b
File
Email attachment containing QuirkyLoader
cba8bb455d577314959602eb
File
Email attachment containing QuirkyLoader
catherinereynolds[.]info
Domain
Domain used for malspam campaign
mail[.]catherinereynolds[.]info
Domain
Domain used for malspam campaign
157[.]66[.]22[.]11
IPv4
IP address that catherinereynolds[.]info resolves to
103[.]75[.]77[.]90
IPv4
IP address related to QuirkyLoader
161[.]248[.]178[.]212
IPv4
IP address related to QuirkyLoader
