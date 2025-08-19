IBM X-Force Threat Analysis: QuirkyLoader - A new malware loader delivering infostealers and RATs

Since November 2024, IBM X-Force has observed a new loader, QuirkyLoader, being used to deliver additional payloads to infected systems. Some of the well-known malware families that use QuirkyLoader include:

Agent Tesla

AsyncRAT

FormBook

MassLogger

Remcos

Rhadamanthys

Snake Keylogger

The multi-stage infection begins with an email. The threat actor uses both legitimate email service providers and a self-hosted email server to send emails with a malicious archive attached. This archive contains three key components: a legitimate executable, an encrypted payload and a malicious DLL. The actor uses DLL side-loading, a technique where launching the legitimate executable also loads the malicious DLL. This DLL, in turn, loads, decrypts and injects the final payload into its target process.

Notably, X-Force observed that the threat actor consistently writes the DLL loader module in .NET languages and uses ahead-of-time (AOT) compilation. This process compiles the code into native machine code before execution, making the resulting binary appear as though it were written in C or C++.