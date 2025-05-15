Detecting and preventing deepfake attacks in the wild

While the near-universal embrace of AI-powered tools and processes speeds up mundane tasks and makes organizations more efficient, some are not using generative AI for good. Cyber criminals and scammers alike often use AI-generated imagery and videos to dupe unsuspecting audiences. And even if you are highly vigilant, there have likely been some instances when you haven’t recognized some of this generated content yourself.

In fact, according to the IBM Threat Intelligence Index 2025, generative AI is emerging as a new addition to threat actors' toolboxes, especially for social engineering and developing malicious code. A deepfake attempt occurred every five minutes in 2024, according to Entrust, while Sumsub claims there was a 245% year-over-year increase of deepfakes worldwide in 2024. A recent study by Medius reveals that one in two finance professionals have been hit with a deepfake scamming attempt, but what's really concerning is that Medius claims almost half of them have been successfully scammed, showing just how effective these attacks can be.

These attempts will only continue to both increase and succeed as generative AI models improve. And unfortunately, we will likely only see more deepfakes as the technology gets cheaper as well. X-Force researchers were able to create realistic deepfakes for as little as $5 worth of cloud computing resources and in less than an hour. In a few months or years, the cost and time required will likely drop. It is imperative to start preparing your organization to recognize deepfake social engineering today. Together, let’s review the dangers of deepfakes, the ease with which this fraudulent content can be created and recommendations to reduce the risk of compromise.